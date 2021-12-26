Column: Oklahoma attorney general's vaccine claims 'unconscionable'

COVID-19 vaccine safety has been proven through rigorous testing, with two years of analysis and more than 8 billion COVID-19 vaccinations given worldwide.

Safety protocols led the way at every phase of development, including for the long-awaited pediatric use authorization. Researchers continue to monitor the vaccine and will for decades to come as they do for all vaccines with well-established response procedures.

Having more vaccinated individuals in our community also helps protect those who are not able to receive vaccines, including babies, young children and medically compromised individuals. Herd immunity can only occur when at least 70% of our society is vaccinated. There is no ethical way to reach it through higher infection rates.

More disease leads to additional complications and higher death rates — not increased immunity.

Making critical health decisions based on science-backed facts is every person’s responsibility, from those working in the public sector with the authority to make policy decisions, to parents and private citizens.

Refusing to vaccinate for non-medical reasons compromises our ability to function optimally as a community and a country.