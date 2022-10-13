Column: Nursing home residents deserve quality care; taxpayers deserve accountability

Oklahoma has ranked among the worst in the nation for quality of care for nursing home residents as well as access to preferred home- and community-based services. And for far too long, the only solution proposed by the nursing home industry is more taxpayer money while simultaneously rejecting calls for accountability and transparency.

It is time to stop writing blank checks to nursing home operators and develop a system that prioritizes quality not just profits.

In an Oct. 3 Tulsa World article, Care Providers Oklahoma again dusted off the worn-out tactic of tying nursing home reimbursements to so-called audited cost reports. As Secretary of Health Kevin Corbett correctly states, this problematic approach does not account for or drive quality of care. Additionally, they are plagued with transparency issues.

The leading journal of health policy thought and research, "Health Affairs," identified issues with relying on audited cost reports in a February 2021 report.

The article pointed out that nursing home owners can hide profits through the use of related-party contracts with businesses that are, you guessed it, owned by the nursing homes. The article states, "…nearly three-quarters of U.S. nursing homes had related party business transactions."

In addition, the article cited that half of all nursing homes use separate management companies, often owned by the same owners and "… nursing homes that did business with related-party companies employed fewer nurses, were more likely to have immediate jeopardy deficiencies, higher fines, and substantiated complaints compared with independent homes."

Our state's first priority regarding audited cost reports should be to pass legislation to make them transparent and accountable to ensure our loved ones are receiving the very best care. This will also help safeguard taxpayer funds from being siphoned away from where it’s needed most — direct care for residents.

Further, Corbett should be commended for pursuing approaches to tie payment with health outcomes. AARP Oklahoma agrees with Corbett’s statement in the Tulsa World article where he said the cost of care varies and isn't necessarily an indicator of quality.

Corbett took an important first step toward these reforms this year. The Oklahoma Health Care Authority recently took action to ensure nursing facilities cited for poor care by the Oklahoma State Health Department weren't simultaneously receiving bonus payments for quality from the Oklahoma Health Care Authority.

AARP Oklahoma advocated for this policy position as part of our larger efforts to reform our broken long-term care system.

We appreciate Corbett's acknowledgment that the current system of reimbursing nursing homes for care must change.

We agree, it’s time to link funding to the quality of care. Let’s reward the homes that provide great care to our most frail and vulnerable residents and hold those who don't accountable. And we also agree, it is time to rebalance how Oklahomans receive care.

Oklahoma has a tremendous opportunity to ensure our seniors have choices in how they receive care. For many, a home-based setting with some support could lead to better health outcomes and improved quality of life. Often this can be achieved while saving taxpayer money, a rare win-win.

AARP Oklahoma and its nearly 400,000 members, some of whom are being cared for, and many who are providing care to loved ones, stand ready to help our state move past the dismal rankings as we seek a better and more accountable approach to reimagining our state’s long-term care system.

Sean Voskuhl is the AARP Oklahoma state director.