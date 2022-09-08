Tulsa is fortunate to have a vibrant arts community. Through the past century plus, as Tulsa grew and developed, our founders wisely ensured that we have the museums, orchestras, theaters, dance companies and opera that we enjoy today.

Cities four times our size would envy the dance, opera, theater, museums, chamber music and symphony orchestra music we take for granted. When we think of great cities of the world, a thriving arts scene is always part of its soul.

Many would say the importance of the arts is that it drives commerce and tourism. That is certainly true. The arts are essential to the quality of life that makes our children want to stay here to build their future in Tulsa.

Quality of life allows businesses to attract a talented workforce, including the young creative people who will ultimately form businesses of their own. It is a crucial factor in attracting established businesses to relocate here.

But is economic health the only reason a great city needs great arts? It is my belief that arts create connection and unity. The arts bring a community together.

I have been fortunate to experience and participate in concerts all over the world. No matter where in this country, whether New York City, Boise, Tulsa or some small town, when an orchestra would play John Phillip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever,” the official march of the United States, the audience would all smile and clap with the music.

They would clap on the same beat, and you could feel them come together as a community. The audience felt they were part of something.

The same happens when you are in awe of an incredible dancer, thrilled by an amazing opera singer, transfixed by an astonishing musical line, are transported by an expressive painting or moved by an actor breathing life into a role.

We have all had those moments. We connect and unite as a community, experiencing greatness together.

Over the past two years, a horrible pandemic has changed lives forever. Most of us were isolated, working from home and staying away from friends and colleagues. Isolation takes a toll on us as individuals and on society as a whole.

At the beginning, we all thought it was convenient to turn the computer on, and go from meeting to meeting, while sitting in our pajamas, without ever having to get in the car or make small talk with our colleagues. We could stream entertainment as we sat alone.

This communicating and consuming of products through screen, text and email became the norm.

In the middle of the pandemic, I asked to have a phone call with a colleague, and they said, “You don’t want to Zoom?” I didn’t. I wanted the personal connection and focus of a phone call. We have lost so much more than statistics indicate over the past two years.

It’s now time to reconnect. It's time to experience the beauty of a symphony together in a room. Feeling each pluck of a string, the attack of a brass player, musical line of a woodwind — together, live.

I love recordings, but there is nothing like feeling the energy of an audience experience an orchestra playing it’s heart out followed by the roar and standing ovation of the audience. For that to happen we need a live artist and an audience to experience it together.

Let’s all enjoy the opportunity we have in Tulsa to use the arts to reconnect and unify us.

I ask you to buy a ticket to the symphony, opera, ballet, theatre or go to a museum.

When you are there, say hello to the person next to you, enjoy the beautiful creativity, express your gratitude to the artist with applause and remind yourself how lucky you are to live in such a vibrant community as Tulsa. Thank you for supporting your arts community!

Keith Elder is the executive director and CEO of the Tulsa Symphony. He is a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.