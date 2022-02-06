Column: Now is the moment for cooperation, leadership between state and tribal nations

Every Tuesday more than 200 citizens go before our Cherokee Nation judges, who hear cases presented by our prosecutors and work alongside our marshals in Cherokee Nation District Court.
The number of cases has expanded so much in the past two years that we just added a second docket on Thursdays.
This is a critical expression of tribal sovereignty, one that is possible thanks to the Supreme Court’s 2020 decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma, which recognized that the reservations of our Five Tribes still exist, and last month’s rejection of a blatantly political request to overturn that decision.
With this move, the court affirmed what we have always known — that we are a sovereign nation with a right to exist on our lands, that much of Oklahoma is Indian Country, and that tribal courts and U.S. attorneys have jurisdiction over crimes committed on our lands.
Following McGirt, the Five Tribes (with Quapaw since added) immediately moved to expand our criminal justice systems. Collectively we have filed more than 11,000 felony and misdemeanor cases in our tribal courts, a sharp increase from pre-McGirt and a demonstration of our success in expanding and enforcing our capacities.
With our justice system no longer suppressed or under threat of future suppression, we want to continue our important cooperation with state and local governments.
Congressional leaders are moving forward seeking millions in federal funding that would help our tribes continue providing a blanket of protection across our reservations. And last week, Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor said in an interview that “we know that the tribes are as interested in public safety and jobs, education and health care as the state of Oklahoma.”
He’s right. That has and will forever be our intent.
It’s now time for those in the Governor’s Office to also move forward.
The relationship between the state of Oklahoma and the Cherokee Nation is one between a state and a sovereign nation, one with specific rights, with a system of justice and with a separate jurisdiction. We do not advocate for unequal rules or for discrimination, as Oklahoma’s governor seems to claim.
We seek the same ideals as we have for over a century.
Promises were made in 19th century treaties to our tribal nations when we were removed to Indian Territory, and eventually the new state of Oklahoma imposed its authority over a century ago. The Supreme Court recognized this fact, and so, too, should our state leaders.
Most leaders in this state are interested in resolving challenges arising from McGirt. Just about every leader involved has rolled up their sleeves with the understanding we should work together for the common good.
This moment calls for cooperation and leadership from tribes and the state. We can build criminal justice systems that are the envy of the country.
And our cooperation can build economic prosperity throughout our region, advancing tribal nations and Oklahomans alike, a mutually beneficial goal that Attorney General O’Connor has also acknowledged.
Tribes are woven into the past of Oklahoma and are critical to its future.
The state of Oklahoma and the Cherokee Nation may not always agree. But let us negotiate at the table in good faith and find common ground. Let us coexist as sovereigns.
I know we can achieve this. So, let us move forward together and be optimistic about what we can collectively achieve for the next generation of Oklahomans and tribes.
Chuck Hoskin Jr. has served as principal chief of the Cherokee Nation since 2019. It is the country’s largest tribal government, with more than 400,000 citizens.
