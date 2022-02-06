Column: Now is the moment for cooperation, leadership between state and tribal nations

Congressional leaders are moving forward seeking millions in federal funding that would help our tribes continue providing a blanket of protection across our reservations. And last week, Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor said in an interview that “we know that the tribes are as interested in public safety and jobs, education and health care as the state of Oklahoma.”

He’s right. That has and will forever be our intent.

It’s now time for those in the Governor’s Office to also move forward.

The relationship between the state of Oklahoma and the Cherokee Nation is one between a state and a sovereign nation, one with specific rights, with a system of justice and with a separate jurisdiction. We do not advocate for unequal rules or for discrimination, as Oklahoma’s governor seems to claim.

We seek the same ideals as we have for over a century.

Promises were made in 19th century treaties to our tribal nations when we were removed to Indian Territory, and eventually the new state of Oklahoma imposed its authority over a century ago. The Supreme Court recognized this fact, and so, too, should our state leaders.