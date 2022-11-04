Column: Not all solutions can be built with hammers and nails

Who does not wish life were simpler? In our time of overwhelming complexity, many people harbor nostalgia for imaginary simpler times in the past when life was less stressful, and anxiety ridden.

Some parts of life are simple. Many are not. It is when we oversimplify the world that we create mischief for ourselves and everyone.

Consider a hammer and a nail. Often, they suffice to get a job done. We have a saying used to compliment someone for having clear explanations and for solutions to sticky problems: “You’ve hit the nail on the head.”

However, when things are not simple, we often persist that they can be made simpler. Hammer and nail must be good enough. This is especially true when anxiety drives us. Charismatic leaders, group pressure, and ideological thinking make simplification comforting.

At this point, we have abandoned reality, and turned our words and tools into obligatory metaphors: what might be simple now must be simple. Hammers and nails become sacred objects. It is as if we are required to throw away all the tools in our garage workshop except hammers and nails.

When “hitting the nail on the head” becomes an obligatory metaphor – the only way to think and act – the notion of considering other tools to fix a problem becomes corrupted. In a black-and-white, totalistic world ruled by ideology, there is no place for gray, for complexity, for multiple ways of thinking. As Bernard Baruch said, “If all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail.”

When we allow only one acceptable solution, we create unbridgeable divides between people and groups; what Irving Janis called “groupthink” enforces conformity.

Many “transformational” corporate executives proclaim to "do things my way or the highway.” Similarly, some leaders believe, "You’re either for us or against us.” Ideological splits into us/them inevitably follow in all realms: black/white, red/blue, ally/enemy, true believers/false believers, management/labor.

All these polarities are powerfully charged emotionally into all good/all bad and with it love/hate. The Other becomes dehumanized, vilified, excluded. We are good; they are evil. Emotionally based rigid boundaries often lead to rejection, moral violence, brutality, exclusion, exile, even genocide. Simplification makes Others into objects.

This is the road to which insistence on facile simplification leads. Everything must be simple; not, some things might be simple. It is a closed world of no alternatives. The door to every entrance reads: “Only hammers and nails allowed here.”

For example, beginning in the early 1980s, the human, financial, and cultural catastrophe created by endless waves of downsizings and restructurings illustrates how destructive oversimplification can be. Unable to learn from experience and change strategy in the face of failure, often brutal corporate executives insisted that downsizing and reengineering were the only solutions to financial downturns. This practice continues today.

Over a century ago, philosopher Alfred North Whitehead wrote: “Seek simplicity but distrust it.” By contrast, we often cling to our need for simplicity and demand clear-cut solutions to complex problems. We are certain that distortion is clarity.

What can we conclude from this story of a futile quest? Certainly not to outlaw hammers and nails!

Instead, it is a tale of the hold metaphors exert on us, the damage their oversimplification can do to us. They blind us to reality and seduce us to believe in a falsified reality – because for the short run, they soothe us.

We urgently need freedom of imagination and creativity necessary to invent better tools that will genuinely help us address the confusing world as it is. Life rooted in curiosity and possibility helps prevent paralysis by defensive responses to anxiety and dread.

When we can feel safe enough to venture beyond the walled kingdom of hammers and nails, we can consider other tools — other ideas — to help us problem solve and realistically reduce the stress of living in a world of overwhelming ambiguity and complexity.

Howard F. Stein is a long-time applied organizational anthropologist and poet, who, before officially retiring in 2012, taught for nearly 35 years at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City.