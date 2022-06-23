Column: No need for Tulsa to pass an ordinance to criminalize homelessness

Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry is one of the oldest faith-based institutions in Tulsa, celebrating nearly 85 years of interfaith collaborative work in our city. One outcome of our collective work is founding the Tulsa Day Center in 1986 to address a cause that we still care deeply about — caring for people in Tulsa who are under-resourced and disadvantaged.

That calls us to push back against the proposed ordinance that would make it unlawful for a person to, “obstruct or to build and maintain a fire on a street, sidewalk, building entrance or exit, or any other public right of way unless licensed or permitted by the city.”

We believe that this proposal moves us back towards a strategy in which we try to resolve homelessness by criminalizing being homeless. We’ve been down this road before.

Such a move costs taxpayers far more money, disproportionally impacts those living with mental illness, disability, and/or addiction, and adds to the fines and fees which people who are struggling to survive likely already owe.

Beyond all of that, moves in this direction deviate from the strategy already put in place by the city’s own Affordable Housing Strategy.

That strategy lays out specific goals for the next few years, with short-term, mid-term and long-term solutions that seek to address the core issues that create and facilitate homelessness.

Other cities, like Houston, Salt Lake City and Columbus, Ohio, have made incredible strides in resolving homelessness. Those all started with some of the same efforts put forth in Tulsa's Affordable Housing Strategy.

To develop that housing strategy, our city gathered experts on the complicated issue of homelessness. Those people did research and visited other cities to help form our solutions.

Why then ignore that work and return to the same old "solutions" that do not — and will not — help the crisis? Why lay out an Affordable Housing Strategy in the first place?

Tulsa has tried pushing the homeless population into a de facto "district" by consolidating resources to the northeast area of downtown. We have tried criminalizing behavior and telling people to pull themselves up by their bootstraps. We have tried locking people up, treating the county jail as if it were a homeless shelter.

Those things don’t work. We have to try something else.

The plans put in place by A Way Home for Tulsa, in conjunction with the established city housing strategy, are worth implementation and investment so they have a chance to make an impact.

Housing is a human right. It is a moral crisis that in a city of our opulence, people sleep on the streets.

Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry urges our city leaders to educate themselves on the strategies that the city has put in place and to work together on the No. 1 issue impacting homelessness — affordable housing. Also, we encourage developing partnerships across the government and nonprofit worlds to address the many other factors contributing to this moral problem being faced as a city.

The Rev. Chris Moore is president of the Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry and pastor at Fellowship Congregational UCC in Tulsa.

