Column: New Oklahoma analysis shows election system not broken

Several bills filed in the Oklahoma Legislature this session call into question the integrity of Oklahoma elections. One such bill calls for a full audit of the 2020 election results in Oklahoma even though the results were certified more than a year ago. Others seek to restrict access to the polls in various ways.
Voting is a fundamental principle of democracy and one of the foundational precepts of the League of Women Voters. All Americans deserve equal access to the polls — a foundational component of free, fair and secure elections.
The League of Women Voters of Oklahoma conducted an analytical study of the 2020 election results to find the facts behind the integrity of Oklahoma elections.
Here’s what it found:
In the general election of November 2020, more than 1.5 million votes were cast in Oklahoma. Of those, 275,000 were cast by mail-in absentee ballot. Only 59 potential cases of voter irregularities were reported to district attorneys across the state. The investigations resulted in one criminal charge.
One charge out of 1.5 million.
The charge involved a mail-in absentee ballot for a man who died before his ballot reached him. His wife and daughter chose to mail in his ballot after his death. The daughter was charged with a crime.
Most of the other cases involved voters voting by absentee ballot and then mistakenly voting again at their polling place on Election Day. Authorities declined to file charges in these cases after determining there was “no criminal intent” to commit voter fraud.
Nevertheless, some Oklahoma lawmakers have proposed legislation that would make it more difficult for some Oklahomans to vote and would cost more for taxpayers. This proposed legislation assumes our election system is broken and needs to be fixed.
One example is a proposed bill that would eliminate “no excuse” absentee voting. Oklahoma has some of the best practices to prevent fraud and assure reliability of its absentee ballot process.
The bottom line is Oklahoma’s elections are among the most secure and accurate in the world. Voting statutes are faithfully executed by county election boards and by poll workers who represent the communities in which they live.
Poll workers are well-trained. Voting equipment is not connected to the internet and therefore is less vulnerable to tampering. Each polling place has representatives of both major parties present on voting day.
After the Oklahoma City bombing, the “Oklahoma Standard” was used in Federal Emergency Management Agency literature to describe how Oklahomans came together to help one another. People in Oklahoma look out for one another.
Fear and suspicion are powerful instincts when danger is present but can be destructive when wielded where there is no danger.
In the case of election security and integrity in Oklahoma, these perceived threats are not warranted and will undermine the franchise of voting if not recognized for what they are — fabrications.
Can the system be strengthened? Always, but attacking the current integrity of the system only weakens voters’ confidence in a system that demands respect and trust.
As the League of Women Voters of the United States celebrates its 102nd birthday, we extend our sincere thanks to the thousands of Oklahomans who work tirelessly at the polls and to the Tulsa County Election Board for its dedication to a strong democracy through secure and open elections.
The League recommits itself to our fundamental mission to promote an open governmental system that is representative, accountable and responsive while protecting the right of all citizens to vote. Free, fair and accessible elections are the cornerstone of American democracy.
Lynn Staggs is president of the League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa, and Mary Jane Lindaman is a board trustee of the League of Women Voters of Oklahoma.