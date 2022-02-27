Column: New Oklahoma analysis shows election system not broken

Most of the other cases involved voters voting by absentee ballot and then mistakenly voting again at their polling place on Election Day. Authorities declined to file charges in these cases after determining there was “no criminal intent” to commit voter fraud.

Nevertheless, some Oklahoma lawmakers have proposed legislation that would make it more difficult for some Oklahomans to vote and would cost more for taxpayers. This proposed legislation assumes our election system is broken and needs to be fixed.

One example is a proposed bill that would eliminate “no excuse” absentee voting. Oklahoma has some of the best practices to prevent fraud and assure reliability of its absentee ballot process.

The bottom line is Oklahoma’s elections are among the most secure and accurate in the world. Voting statutes are faithfully executed by county election boards and by poll workers who represent the communities in which they live.

Poll workers are well-trained. Voting equipment is not connected to the internet and therefore is less vulnerable to tampering. Each polling place has representatives of both major parties present on voting day.