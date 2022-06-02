Column: New law about breast health insurance coverage will save lives

Monday, May 16, 2022, 10 a.m. — Time for my yearly mammogram.

I arrived at the breast center, checked in, had a seat, and the nurse called my name. I walked through the door and turned right, like I have done for 13 years. The nurse redirects me to go straight. I begin to get anxious.

I was diagnosed with Stage 0 ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) breast cancer in 2008. This is the stage where the atypical cells have not spread outside of the ducts or lobules in the breast tissue.

Every year my mammogram has been a diagnostic mammogram, so I thought.

As we entered the mammogram room, I asked, “Why am I in a different room?” She informed me that I was to have a 3D screening mammogram.

For the past 13 years I had my mammogram, saw my breast surgeon, received the good news of being cancer free and celebrated. This year was different. I was released from my breast surgeon last year.

Now I am concerned.

When and why did I get switched from diagnostic to screening? What’s the difference? After a few days of asking questions and doing some research, this is what I found.

A 2D, 3D and diagnostic mammogram are done by the same machine. The pictures are sliced-and-diced depending on what the physician orders.

With each type of mammogram, the radiologist will have more pictures and details to determine if further tests are needed, such as an ultrasound, MRI or biopsy.

How was my cancer diagnosed? I had my yearly screening in November 2007. I received a call. I was told my mammogram was abnormal and that I needed a diagnostic mammogram.

I scheduled the diagnostic, and the results revealed three areas of concern in my right breast. I had a breast biopsy in January of 2008 and received my diagnosis.

Fortunately, my health insurance paid for my services. Not all women are lucky enough to have this coverage.

The anxiety and stress of walking through each step was huge. If I had to fight with the insurance company for payment or pay the expenses myself, it would have been crippling. You want answers immediately and the cancer out of your body!

With the recent passing of House Bill 3504, every woman will have access to health care benefits for a diagnostic mammogram.

Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, and Sen. Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City, co-authored this bill. It passed in the House 86-0 and the Senate 38-4. Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the bill on May 20.

What does this mean?

Statistics show that 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. Diagnostic mammograms detect cancer. The earlier the detection, the earlier treatment begins, the higher the survival rate.

With bipartisan support, the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation commissioned research, and through organizations like The Stonebrook Project, we can make a difference until there is a cure.

The diagnostic mammogram literally saved my life.

I am very thankful for Rep. Provenzano, Sen. Stanley, the 118 representatives and senators who voted yes. This bill will truly make a difference for the women who will navigate breast cancer.

Edie Tolbert is the founder and executive director of The Stonebrook Project Inc., a Catoosa-based nonprofit that provides free oncology massage therapy at Stonebrook Day Spa, Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute, and Northeastern Oklahoma Cancer Institute.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.