Column: Movement for new entrepreneurial start-ups is key to an Oklahoma Top Ten future

Annually, enrollment in CareerTech classes tops more than 455,000. Rural Oklahoma and CareerTech are a perfect partnership to help reverse the rural migration trend.

Rural, urban, minority or not, if entrepreneurs don’t know where to go for help — or worse, they live in a city that doesn’t have resources for entrepreneurs — then they will move. Period.

Over the last few decades we’ve lost far too many entrepreneurs to thriving tech hubs. Thankfully, that’s changing.

COVID-19 has fast-tracked a remote worker movement, and companies are turning their backs on anti-business states.

Oklahoma, therefore, is now on the rise, and with the help of incubators like 36 Degrees North, we can now deliver.

AOL’s billionaire co-founder Steve Case is convinced that the future of American start-ups lies outside of Silicon Valley, New York City and Boston, which currently receive 75% of all venture capital in the U.S.

Since 2014, Case has gone on a “Rise of the Rest” bus tour to encourage entrepreneurship across the country, for a total of 38 cities outside of the three main venture capital centers. He’s slated to visit Oklahoma once the pandemic is behind us.