Column: Mock trial students honor Tulsa County's first Black district judge on MLK Day

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, more than 200 high school students will gather at the Tulsa County Courthouse for the seventh annual Martin Luther King/Chappelle Cup mock trial competition. The event honors the memory of Carlos Chappelle, the first Black presiding judge in the county, who died much too young of cancer in 2015.

Chappelle spent nearly 20 years as a judge, known for his even temper, sense of fairness, high ethical standards and humanitarian approach to social issues extending beyond the law. He was instrumental in expanding court programs to serve more people, including the creation of the mental health docket, and was often seen at community events supporting youth.

The competition named in his honor features high school mock trial teams that are given a fact pattern and expected to design a case — complete with exhibits and direct and cross examinations — to argue in front of real Tulsa County attorneys and judges.

The Oklahoma Bar Association Mock Trial program for over 40 years has introduced high school students to the important role our courts and the jury trial play in our system of justice. Students are expected to be witnesses and lawyers and put on their case in front of Oklahoma volunteer lawyers and judges.

The program is one of the best things the Oklahoma Bar Association Foundation does: teaching high school students about the jury system, civics and the importance of the rule of law. Having a high school event on MLK Day seemed appropriate to honor these goals.

I am proud to have been a volunteer for more than 34 years, beginning when I was a 28-year-old attorney in Tahlequah. A wonderful teacher mentor, Norma Williams Boren, allowed me to help her with her team as the attorney coach.

Boren’s Tahlequah Tigers mock trial team was the top team at the time, and her devotion to students was so inspiring.

Teachers are the backbone of the program. Many of them do not have attorney helpers. The Broken Arrow teacher drives the bus to competitions.

After that first experience, I was hooked. I have coached teams from all over the state, from Harrah to Jenks to Owasso, where our Rams have won four state championships.

But I think the proudest moment of my involvement in the OBA program was when several good-hearted Tulsa County lawyers helped to enter Lakeside Home in the competition. I was a juvenile court judge at the time, and Lakeside Home was a structured group home for kids who were wards of the court.

I proposed to Tava Slocum, the Lakeside Home chief social worker and leader, that the kids participate just like other high school students. With the help of Cortez Tunley, another leader at the group home, she entered the Lakeside youths in the competition.

For the next seven years, Lakeside Home students competed and performed very well, reaching quarterfinals five years in a row. I’ve stayed in touch with several of the students over the years, and they are thriving in the community.

Tulsa attorney and Collinsville City Attorney Ken Underwood has volunteered with the program for 10 years.

"Participation by the Bar makes a difference and inspires young people from all over the state who want to learn about and participate in our jury system, and there could be no better day than Martin Luther King's birthday for a mock trial tournament,” Underwood said.

“Martin Luther King Jr. was a champion for justice, equality, freedom and the rule of law. He changed the world forever, and he did it with peace, love and an inner spirit that would not be denied. Today we honor his legacy with a mock trial competition. Our justice system is the cornerstone of our democracy.”

As MLK noted, "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."

I hope Judge Chappelle would’ve been proud of our effort to honor him, as well.

Tulsa County District Judge Daman Cantrell joined the court as a special judge in 1999 and was first elected district judge in 2006.