Column: Misquoting MLK is not just a Republican problem

I’ve got to hand it to the GOP and a couple of centrist Democrats — they certainly know how to misinterpret and misrepresent the message of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in an effort to promote their retrograde agendas.

It never fails, almost like clockwork, some politician will echo (arrogantly and without shame) a select passage of the iconic speech that the late civil rights leader delivered during the March on Washington in 1963: “I have a dream that my four children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”

It was a profound comment, to be sure. And, indeed, every morally requisite human being should adopt and unapologetically embrace its values. The problem is many members in the two aforementioned categories fail to “practice what they preach,” choosing instead to engage in antics that embody the antithesis of such traits.

The most recent is newly inaugurated Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who shamelessly employed all sorts of disturbing sorts of dog whistles in his gubernatorial campaign. Youngkin perversely used King’s words to advocate for parents’ choice in public schools, issuing an executive order to justify his ban on critical race theory in K-12 education.