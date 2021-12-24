Column: Making your year-end giving go further

Consider tuberculosis, which kills more people than HIV and malaria combined. Even before the pandemic, it received just 5% of health development spending for the world’s poorest. (We can only imagine that figure has decreased even further.) Yet, a decade of research for Copenhagen Consensus by top experts has shown that each dollar spent testing for and treating tuberculosis delivers some of the most phenomenal returns across all areas in the world.

TB is especially insidious because it mostly hits young adults in their prime, just as they establish families and join the workforce. India has the most TB in the world, and our research for several Indian states shows improving detection and treatment can generate huge benefits for society. Put into monetary terms, every dollar spent produces social returns of more than $100.

Or take the example of combating malnutrition and hunger. Malnutrition in a child will shape his or her entire life prospects, so astoundingly cheap investments made today in better nutrition can lead to better education and more productive adult lives.

In Ghana and Malawi, for example, our research shows this approach can cost as little as $5 per mother and yet save lives and transform lifelong prospects, so that each dollar spent delivers $36 of social returns.