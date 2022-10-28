Column: Making the world a better place

On Sept. 24, more than 200 people from the University of Tulsa's University School gathered to honor its founder and director for 38 years, Dr. Pat Hollingsworth, who is also my wife.

On more than one occasion, Pat let me know her purpose in founding the pre-K through 8th grade school almost four decades ago. She explained why she nurtured, led and loved the school so dearly.

Pat grounded the school in a belief that every child has been given a unique set of gifts to help make this world a more beautiful, more caring and more loving place. She still holds on to this belief, and that the mission of schools — public or private — is to challenge and enable every student to reach their potential to help foster those goals.

Though she devoted most of her professional life to a private school, Pat views public education as the bedrock of democracy. Her ideal mix of education is a well-supported public education system and a diversity of private schools. Her goal included having a diversity in student demographics, working with the late state Sen. Maxine Horner, to recruit Black students in under-served neighborhoods

To truly understand my wife's passion, I have to start at her beginning.

Patricia Louanna Lance was born in 1940 to a saintly mother. But her Dad became a monster when drinking.

Throughout Pat's life, the term "social drinking" was a contradiction in terms. The drinking she saw was anti-social drinking. Her father did unspeakably terrible things to her mother and terrorized Pat and her younger sister, Jenny.

Pat responded with a vow to get an education that would give her freedom that her Mom never had. Consequently, Pat took her schoolwork seriously, racking up consistent A's.

One day, the elementary principal recommended Pat skip fifth grade; her parents agreed. For that decision, I am thankful. Otherwise, I'd never have met the love of my life.

Being a very lucky man, we were married in 1961, spending more than six wonderful decades together.

Being in an era before gender equality, Pat moved to wherever my schooling and vocation went. At the University of Tulsa, Pat earned a master's and doctorate in education.

By the time we moved to Tulsa, Pat had taught at several schools and early childhood centers. In 1982, she hoped to forge a better teaching model than what she had experienced in other places and founded TU's University School with five preschoolers.

The first students met in a classroom in Lorton Hall and later moved to two rather shack-like frame buildings on Harvard Avenue. In the mid-90s, Pat tirelessly spearheaded a fundraising drive to move the school to its present building, 326 S. College Ave., fulfilling a dream.

Thoughts of my wife turn to thoughts of monuments.

Consider St. Paul's Cathedral in London built from designs by the great architect, Christopher Wren. To find any mention of Wren, one must walk down to the basement. There, you'll find these words: Si monumentum requiris, circumspice.

"If you seek his monument, look around you."

We should say the same of a monument for Pat. If you seek her monument, look around you.

I'm not referencing only, or even primarily, to the University School's building, superb though it is. Instead, I'm talking about the people whom Pat's life has touched — students, teachers and other staff, and the parents and other loved ones.

These are all people Pat served for 38 amazing years. These are her monument, her most notable memorial.

Don't forget the ripple effect. Pat's monument includes a countless number of lives she indirectly influenced through those at the University School, and that extends beyond the city borders.

My wife leaves a legacy in her guiding principle: We should all do whatever we can to help make this world a more beautiful, more caring and more loving place than it would otherwise be.

That was Pat's purpose in founding and in leading University School. The world is a better place because she pursued her dream, and she did so with unselfish devotion, with style, with grace, with hope and with love.

William G. Hollingsworth is a professor of law emeritus at the University of Tulsa.