Column: Making progress two years later

About this time two years ago, I wrote a letter to the Class of 2020. On a personal note, my daughter was graduating high school and, like many seniors, her last year of high school was eclipsed by the spread and danger presented by COVID-19.

Little did we know then, just a few months into it, the extent and duration of a global pandemic.

Now, some of those same students have moved to the next milestone as they graduate with an associate degree. I wrote then about the chaos that changed lives and the unprecedented resilience demonstrated by these young adults.

Even now, that resilience is still on display.

One such individual, Matthew Deerdoff, sought out student organizations at Tulsa Community College after his first year, determined to chart his own course and make the most of the situation.

Everything was new to him. He conquered his fear of starting something new and forced himself to say “yes” to getting involved at TCC.

Not only did he participate in TCC’s Student Government Association and the Oklahoma Intercollegiate Legislature, but he took on a leadership role and currently serves as an elected officer. Making the decision to use the Tulsa Achieves scholarship, he will graduate with an associate degree debt-free and transfer to complete his bachelor’s degree.

Another example is Mackenzie Duncan who never wavered in her plans to major in education and become a teacher. Determined not to be saddled with college debt during her lifetime, she’s benefitted from the “Bridging the Gap” scholarship and Tulsa Achieves, which means she graduates debt-free this month.

The growth of virtual learning options brought about by the pandemic made it easier for her to take online classes and work full-time. She had her future career selected as a high school junior but says the experience of the past two years helped her understand constant change and to expect the unexpected.

These are two of the thousands of individuals who moved forward despite a world of paralyzing fear and uncertainty.

My words, written in 2020, were to encourage our youth, “My faith is in you, this resilient generation, and your vision to solve global challenges and restore kindness to our culture.”

Today, while congratulating our young achievers, I would also like to extend my words to a much larger group — everyday Oklahomans who have persevered — not just in education but in life.

Our milestones may not be observed with a ceremony such as college graduation. Still, progress needs to be commended.

We need to recognize what we achieved in the past two years — even the act of moving forward. We need to give ourselves permission to find joy again, to celebrate accomplishments, and to reengage with our family, friends and community.

And most of all, we need to lift up our neighbors and our community.

So, to the Class of 2022, thank you for helping lead the way. I congratulate you again. Remember, you are incredible!

Leigh Goodson is the president and CEO of Tulsa Community College and former member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.

