Column: Making of the George Washington myth about not telling lies

If the claim that George Washington never told a lie were just a harmless little fib, it would be fine.

If the claim were made about James Madison or John Adams or Thomas Jefferson, it would be just one in a long line of platitudes about our Founding Fathers.

Washington, though, is first among equals, the “father of our country” who according to his earliest biographers was practically born virtuous. This seemingly innocent bit of patriotic mythmaking has troubling consequences still being played out today in the continuing caricature of the innocent American.

It lives on in the stubborn belief among many of us that ours is the greatest nation in history, a Garden of Eden come to life with a government of freedom-loving people that other nations should seek to emulate.

The bromide about Washington’s immaculate honesty is rooted in the fairy tale that as a 6-year-old boy, he admitted to his dad that he had chopped down a cherry tree, saying, “Father, I cannot tell a lie.”