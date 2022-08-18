Column: Make your voice heard and go vote

Gun laws, public education, legalizing marijuana, reproductive rights and more — there’s a lot going on in our state and our nation. And one way or another, most of us have opinions about a political topic.

They affect our safety, our families, our future and our personal interests. You don’t have to be a social scientist to know that many of our passions and opinions on politics are aired out on social media, at our dinner tables and sometimes even at work.

But, how often has posting a graphic or ranting on social media ever changed someone’s mind? Not often, if ever.

And it certainly doesn’t change our laws, or who represents us in the House and Senate, whether U.S. or state Legislature.

Only one thing will: Going to the polls.

Oklahoma has a voting problem. Despite record turnout for the November 2020 election, Oklahoma was still last in the nation for voter turnout, based on the eligible voter population. Aren’t we tired of being last?

Voter turnout is especially low among younger voters, ages 18-34.

This demographic now makes up 21.8% of Oklahoma’s eligible voter population. However, in the 2020 election, only 34% of this age group voted.

By contrast, 70% of residents ages 65 or older voted in 2020. Yet, they only make up 21.8% of the voting population and 15.8% of the overall population.

This imbalance means young people are leaving our futures for our parents and grandparents to decide, rather than voting to create the world we want to see going forward.

Younger generations are excellent at making our voices heard on social media, but we’re the worst at making our voices heard at the ballot box.

This year, the League of Women Voters of Oklahoma is running a campaign to encourage the young adults of Oklahoma to exercise their right to vote. The campaign slogan, “Grab Your Future By the Ballot,” is a call to action.

It’s a plea for us to make our voices heard at the ballot box — to take control of our own futures, rather than leaving our fate to those who don’t represent what we want.

In my work to register young voters and encourage them to get to the polls, one thing I hear time and time again is “Why should I? It doesn’t matter. My vote doesn’t make a difference here.”

To this, I say: “If every single person who thinks their vote doesn’t count in Oklahoma actually voted, imagine the difference you’d make then.”

This is especially true for local elections. A small number of votes make a huge difference in local elections. Sometimes, it’s just a matter of a couple dozen votes. And many politicians who run for office on a statewide or national level actually get their start in our local elections.

Our senators and representatives 20 years from now are running for our local school boards and city councils today.

Oklahoma has some big races coming up in the general election this Nov. 8, including a gubernatorial race, two U.S. senate races, and possibly some state questions.

So, I ask you to encourage your friends and families to vote. Hold them accountable. Make sure they’re registered by the registration deadline on Oct. 14. On Tuesday, Oklahoma voters face decisions in municipal to state primary party races.

Make your own voice heard.

Your voice is your vote.

Jenni Gray is a League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa board member. The League of Women Voters offers assistance with registering to vote, finding your polling place, and education about what’s on the ballot. Visit LWVTulsa.org.