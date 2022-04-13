Column: Lower-income households have tax benefits that can refund thousands

The tax filing deadline is coming up fast on Monday, and many Tulsa families don’t realize they might be eligible for various tax benefits, including the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit.

By simply filing your tax return, you can take advantage of these benefits, which could equate to thousands of extra dollars added to your refund. And if you file now, you potentially could receive the funds within a few weeks.

With gas prices and inflation on the rise, it’s a good time to have a little extra money on hand. In fact, eligible Tulsa households can receive up to $6,700 from the Earned Income Tax Credit and up to $3,600 per child through the Child Tax Credit, the amount of which is based on your child’s age and whether you received advance Child Tax Credit payments between July and December.

Even if you didn’t earn an income or didn’t earn enough to file taxes in 2021, you should still file a tax return. You might still be eligible for these credits or others.

Not only do these benefits make a huge difference for Tulsa families and individuals, but they also benefit the city’s overall economy. If more people filed their taxes and claimed these credits, it would inject millions of extra dollars into the Tulsa community each year.

But about 20% of households in Tulsa currently miss out on these funds simply because they don’t file tax returns.

I know tax filing can often seem complicated and overwhelming. But Get Your Refund Tulsa, a joint initiative of Goodwill Industries of Tulsa and Tulsa Responds, is here to help. Through this program, Tulsans earning less than $58,000 per year can access free professional tax filing services ahead of the Monday deadline at Goodwill Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites across the city.

At these sites, tax preparers are trained to answer your questions and make sure you’re not missing out on money that is owed to you. These preparers can help you claim the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit, request any stimulus payments you might have missed and file tax returns for 2018-2021.

Through my work with Goodwill Industries of Tulsa, I have seen firsthand the impact these services and tax benefits can have on our city and those who call it home. Last tax season alone, we were able to file more than 3,000 tax returns totaling more than $4 million in refunds for Tulsans just like you.

Our hope is that these services will take the hassle out of filing your taxes and make it easier for you to get your full refund, while putting more money into Tulsans’ pockets and into Tulsa’s economy.

You can find your nearest Volunteer Income Tax Assistance location and make an appointment with a preparer today at GetYourRefundTulsa.org or by calling (918) 900-0918. Services are available in English, Spanish and more than 100 other languages through a translator service.

The Monday deadline is just days away, so now is the time to make an appointment to file your taxes. Filing your taxes this spring is worth your time, and for eligible Tulsans, it won’t cost you a cent.

Karla Davis is the vice president of administration at Goodwill Industries of Tulsa.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.