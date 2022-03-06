Column: Lower courts costs for justice-involved children

Parenting can be a high wire act, even on the best of days. For the families whose children have become entangled with the youth justice system, they can quickly find themselves struggling to regain their balance — only to face mounting court debts that move their circumstances from truly awful to nightmarish.

The Oklahoma Policy Institute spent several months talking with folks statewide who were referred to the youth justice system. Among the most harrowing stories we heard were from teens who described the enormous personal and financial disruptions caused by even relatively small fines and fees assessed by the courts.

The same fines and fees that Oklahoma uses to offset 20 years of state revenue cuts for essential public services, like courts and public safety.

One 16-year-old boy in southwestern Oklahoma shared that his family lives in poverty and can barely make ends meet. When he entered the youth justice system, he was assessed a court-ordered $25 a month supervision fee. Knowing his family would be unable to afford this extra burden, the teen then felt pressure to come up with that money in a way most readily available to him — by committing illegal acts that in turn enmeshed him deeper into the justice system.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. Lawmakers this session can take action on House Bill 3205 to reduce the financial burdens for families with justice-involved children by significantly reducing the fines and fees that harm their future prospects.

When operating as intended, our justice system should provide a clear path toward rehabilitation so the justice-involved person — especially a justice-involved child — can successfully integrate into our communities.

Oklahoma Policy Institute will soon be publishing one of the first landscape analyses of Oklahoma’s youth justice system. Among those we’ve talked to, many lawmakers and state officials have been surprised that the fines and fees model we use for adults also applied to the 8,000 children who last year were referred to the youth justice system.

The impacts of the fiscal costs from the youth justice system also are not falling equally upon Oklahoma families due to the significant racial disparities within the system. Last year, Black youth in Oklahoma were almost three times more likely to be arrested compared to white youth, while American Indian youth were nearly twice as likely to be arrested when compared to white youth.

Having a child get caught up in the youth justice system is overwhelming just by itself, but adding court debt into the mix can quickly overwhelm financially stressed families, especially among our middle class and working poor.

Even seemingly minimal payments may require families to make the unconscionable choice between putting food on the table or paying court-ordered fees.

Last year, more than 180 organizations signed onto recommendations submitted to the U.S. Department of Justice requesting the elimination of youth fines and fees. The groups contend that fines and fees charged to youth and families are unconstitutional, impact a youth’s access to legal representation and heighten racial disparities.

Youth court debt can be a barrier to long-term wellness available through treatment and rehabilitation.

Eliminating youth fines and fees is an important step in setting young people up for success. The financial costs arising from adolescent mistakes could very well burden our youth well into adulthood while also hindering their education, potential employment opportunities, and ability to grow into contributing members of our communities.

By passing HB 3205, we can better position Oklahoma parents and caregivers to focus on healing their child and their families.

Ahniwake Rose is t he executive director of the Oklahoma Policy Institute and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.

