Column: Looking at the things we tell ourselves

Self-talk is a big thing. Whether we say something out loud or in our head, most of us talk to ourselves.

It can be as simple as, “Don’t forget to take out the trash,” or as motivational as, “I’ve got this.”

It seems that our pandemic world has taken self-talk to a new level. Maybe it’s because there are fewer people around us. I made a note of some of the more frequent things we say to ourselves — from thoughtful to optimistic to possibly harmful.

Here is a small sampling.

“It’s only five pounds.” This is often preceded by “The last time I weighed myself” and is sometimes followed by, “Well, we need some bulk to gear up for old age.” It’s true that most of us can cite a relative or parent who got scarily thin in later years with no reserve when illness struck.

So at the core, this self-talk has truth, though “the last time I weighed myself” feels like a loophole that throws “only five pounds” into doubt.

“We’ve learned through COVID that we don’t need much.” In the early months of COVID, the streets were littered with piles of possessions being thrown out or given away. We were channeling Marie Kondo.