Column: Looking at a hopeful year for public education

Happy New Year, Tulsa! Like a new school year, the start of a new calendar year is full of opportunity and hope. A new year is a chance to reflect on where we have been and dive into what will be next in the year to come.

The team at Tulsa Public Schools is accomplishing great things. Despite facing crisis-level staffing challenges and a chronically underfunded public education system, I am proud that we are continuing to:

• Increase access to career and technology education programs with high-demand options like aerospace, manufacturing, construction and embedded Tulsa Tech programs;

• Grow the number of dual-language programs available — now more than doubled — with offerings in every area of the city;

• Expand Montessori into west Tulsa, making Tulsa Public Schools our state’s only district to offer public Montessori education;

• Give students a head start on earning college credits (and even an associate’s degree), with concurrent enrollment now available to all eligible high school students and three early college high schools at McLain, Memorial and Rogers; and

• Prepare our youngest learners for lifelong success with full-day, prekindergarten programs at every elementary school in our district.

Tulsans, of course, continue to step up to support our students and teachers. There are so many examples of community members lending a hand in big and small ways. These are just a few:

• At Robertson Elementary, alumni came together to provide holiday food baskets to every family at the school;

• Black Men in White Coats, Hillcrest Healthcare System and the University of Tulsa hosted a summit where more than 200-plus middle and high school students had hands-on opportunities to learn about careers in health care;

• Transformation Church surprised Webster High School seniors with a holiday “shopping spree” at Target;

• An anonymous donor gave every one of the student artists involved in the McLain High School “Jordan 1” project a brand new pair of Jordans; and

• Eight of our schools saw a 100%-plus increase in membership of their parent/teacher associations.

As we move into 2023, I am encouraged by recent statements of state leaders in support of a raise for our hard-working teachers. I am hopeful that these state leaders and others will continue advocating for the kind of competitive, professional salaries our educators need and deserve when the legislative session begins in February.

Recognition of the need to modernize our state funding formula is also growing.

Improving investments in our students with the greatest need, such as students with special needs and those whose families struggle financially, could allow us to make class sizes more manageable, increase desirable programming, pay support professionals a living wage and grow the supports we provide our students with additional needs. Doing so will benefit all Oklahomans.

Our people are our state’s greatest natural resource, and we need our state leaders to invest in a way that values Oklahoma’s children and families, keeps them here in Oklahoma, and prepares them to help our state thrive — now and in the future.

As we enter this new year, I am hopeful that — like so many Tulsans do again and again — our state leaders will step up to support education by investing in our students and the committed educators who make our schools such special places for Oklahoma’s children to learn and grow.

Deborah Gist has been superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools since 2015 and is a former member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.