Column: Local jails and officers can no longer shoulder the burden of Oklahoma's mental health crisis

Suicide ranks as a top concern for the state, standing at the 10th worst in the country, according to last year’s report from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. In Oklahoma, 20 residents per 100,000 die from suicide.

A problem is a lack of access to treatment, and that has worsened over time.

In 1960, the Oklahoma population was about 2.3 million and the state had 6,400 public mental health beds. That works out to 275 beds per 100,000 for people who need mental health services.

In 2020, the state’s population has risen to nearly 4 million, but the state had only 559 public mental health beds. That equates to 14.1 beds per 100,000 for people with mental health needs.

The state’s current ratio is substandard.

Research by the Tulsa Advocacy Center recommends 50 public mental health beds per 100,000 to meet minimal standards of care. To meet this basic level would require 1,979 mental health beds in the state. This leaves a shortfall of 1,420 public mental health beds in Oklahoma.

As a result, the Tulsa County jail has been forced to respond to the increasing needs of inmates with serious mental illness.