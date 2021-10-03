Column: Local jails and officers can no longer shoulder the burden of Oklahoma's mental health crisis

Today, our mental health care system is fragmented, underfunded and difficult to navigate. Mental illness often results in a vicious cycle of poverty, homelessness and incarceration.
The state’s negligence regarding mental health services and failure to fund local mental health treatment programs as promised in State Questions 780 and 781 have turned law enforcement officers into the primary responders to the mental health crisis. Jails have become the treatment centers for people with mental illness.
The Tulsa County jail is supposed to be a facility where individuals who are arrested for violating the law, detained for court or waiting for transportation to the Department of Corrections are housed. Already the largest mental health facility in the state, neither our mental health program nor the facility was meant for long-term treatment.
Studies estimate that a whopping 22% of Oklahomans suffer some form of mental illness; that’s the third-highest rate in the U.S. One study found that as many as 950,000 people in Oklahoma struggle with mental illness and addiction, which often go hand-and-hand.
Oklahoma ranks 41st in mental illness and substance use disorders and 39th in access to care, according to the 2020 Mental Health America report.
The report shows that Oklahomans have a higher prevalence of mental illness needs but don’t have a way to get care.
Suicide ranks as a top concern for the state, standing at the 10th worst in the country, according to last year’s report from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. In Oklahoma, 20 residents per 100,000 die from suicide.
A problem is a lack of access to treatment, and that has worsened over time.
In 1960, the Oklahoma population was about 2.3 million and the state had 6,400 public mental health beds. That works out to 275 beds per 100,000 for people who need mental health services.
In 2020, the state’s population has risen to nearly 4 million, but the state had only 559 public mental health beds. That equates to 14.1 beds per 100,000 for people with mental health needs.
The state’s current ratio is substandard.
Research by the Tulsa Advocacy Center recommends 50 public mental health beds per 100,000 to meet minimal standards of care. To meet this basic level would require 1,979 mental health beds in the state. This leaves a shortfall of 1,420 public mental health beds in Oklahoma.
As a result, the Tulsa County jail has been forced to respond to the increasing needs of inmates with serious mental illness.
We have a psychiatrist and psychologist on staff. We offer the state’s first medication-assisted treatment program. While in the academy, our detention staff is trained in crisis intervention training to respond to the rising inmate population suffering from untreated mental illness.
These resources are becoming increasingly difficult to sustain from a financial and personnel standpoint. Law enforcement, like many private and public sector businesses, has seen a substantial drop in employees and spiking attrition rates.
Law enforcement can no longer shoulder the responsibility of treatment and response to the mental health crisis in Oklahoma. We must see relief in the form of long-term treatment facilities, proper funding of mental health treatment and a substantial increase in public mental health beds.
Until Oklahoma makes the commitment necessary to address the increasing needs of those suffering from mental illness, the human, social and economic impact will be devastating.
