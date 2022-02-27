Column: Let's show more understanding and compassion this coming year

Broken. The hospitality and restaurant industries are broken. They are broken in so many ways that it’s just exhausting to think about.

The supply chain is in shambles; manufacturing can’t keep up with demand; and we on the receiving end are forever calling audibles like Peyton Manning on the 10-yard line.

All of this has driven up prices on goods and services. We are doing everything we can to try to survive, but sometimes it’s just not good enough.

I still remember the day we had to shutter our doors. It was March 17, the day we usually have a St. Patrick’s Day blowout at our downtown McNellie’s Pub. That never happened.

What happened was we had to furlough hundreds of employees and go home that evening to wonder if we were going to have jobs the next day. Even worse, if we were going to have an industry to come back to.

Our owner was in tears. We were in tears. Everyone was in tears.

The unknowns of what was to come swept our emotions in so many different ways. Sadness and frustration were the two I endured most.