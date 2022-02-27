Column: Let's show more understanding and compassion this coming year

Broken. The hospitality and restaurant industries are broken. They are broken in so many ways that it’s just exhausting to think about.
The supply chain is in shambles; manufacturing can’t keep up with demand; and we on the receiving end are forever calling audibles like Peyton Manning on the 10-yard line.
All of this has driven up prices on goods and services. We are doing everything we can to try to survive, but sometimes it’s just not good enough.
I still remember the day we had to shutter our doors. It was March 17, the day we usually have a St. Patrick’s Day blowout at our downtown McNellie’s Pub. That never happened.
What happened was we had to furlough hundreds of employees and go home that evening to wonder if we were going to have jobs the next day. Even worse, if we were going to have an industry to come back to.
Our owner was in tears. We were in tears. Everyone was in tears.
The unknowns of what was to come swept our emotions in so many different ways. Sadness and frustration were the two I endured most.
The most frightening parts were so many unknowns, from the unknown severity of the virus to the economic outcomes we might have to incur. Everything that restaurant operators rely on, like consistencies, had been ripped out of our hands.
That feeling alone crushed a lot of restaurateurs, and then inevitably they had to close their doors permanently. Some of my closest friends and restaurant confidants battled hard to keep their heads above water. We would have some late-night bourbon Zoom calls trying to figure this all out, but, more importantly, to keep an eye on each other’s mental state.
Some nights were better than others.
Not only did the pandemic affect us at work, but it hit us like a sack of bricks on the home front.
My wife and I have three kids, all unique in their own crazy ways.
Our middle son has four congenital heart defects. When the pandemic hit, we essentially turned him into Bubble Boy, shedding clothes in the laundry room and running straight to the shower to de-COVID ourselves. We were in constant contact with our medical team from Mayo Clinic and St. Francis Health System trying to figure out what to do.
Meanwhile, we all know the strain of distance learning for the home, the schools, and everything else that entails. Trying to explain partial quotients to a 9-year-old is next to impossible, mainly because I haven’t heard that word since I was in fourth grade.
Thankfully, Google was there to help me tutor. Our two oldest sons have definitely shown some regression from having to learn things at home from two of Oklahoma’s finest educators. We tried our best, but sometimes your best is just not good enough.
Compassion: The pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. Not just our restaurant community, but every single human on the face of this Earth.
As our prices rise from our vendors, we have to make an educated guess as to whether or not we can/need/want to raise our prices to the consumer.
We do not want to raise prices on guests coming through our doors. We hate it and are trying everything to not out-price our guests, but sometimes our hands are tied to the surrounding circus we are living in.
A little compassion and understanding goes a long way these days.
I can’t imagine what every educator is going through right now, but I understand it is out of their control. The medical community is suffering, and I will continue to be compassionate toward them in any way I can.
Our restaurant community is broken, just trying to survive and not take losses with rising prices and staffing shortage. I understand, and we are here for each other.
Let’s be a little more understanding and compassionate toward everyone this year. Let us make 2022 our year, Tulsa.
