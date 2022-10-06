Column: Let's organize a 'Day of Citizenship' to ensure our polls are adequately staffed

When there is an election in Tulsa County, the election board is responsible for making sure the voting process is flawless.

Preparing for a smooth process, which is free of any doubt about the integrity of the results, requires more than just properly working machines. It primarily relies upon the precinct officials who are there from the time the polls open until they close.

In a sense, these workers are the glue to the process and the managers of the integrity. That is why the county Election Board is concerned that we don't have enough citizens volunteering to serve as precinct officials in each of Tulsa County’s 251 precincts.

Historically, precinct officials primarily have been retired senior citizens because they have the time. But the availability of seniors has been diminishing, and this is why the Election Board is rightfully concerned that it has enough citizens on Election Day at the polls.

Each precinct has three officials: the inspector, the judge and the clerk. Each has a specific duty in the voting process. To serve in these capacities requires a one-day training program at the Election Board. Each precinct official is paid for their service.

Perhaps it's time for our business community to consider how they can help with the importance of these responsibilities.

Just as the Tulsa Area United Way has organized our business community to recognize the importance of volunteerism through the annual Day of Caring, we also need to have a Day of Citizenship, during which businesses would allow employees to serve as precinct officials with no loss of pay or loss of personal leave time.

If an employee is allowed to participate as a precinct official without a loss of pay, the money they receive from the Election Board would be returned to their employer, who in turn could pledge this money to a nonprofit agency of their choice.

When a business embraces this Day of Citizenship by serving our community on Election Day, this becomes a win-win-win-win-win for all involved:

• The company wins praise and the goodwill from the community for valuing and helping with this important responsibility of citizenship;

• The employee wins with the satisfaction of having played a key role in the democratic process;

• The nonprofit chosen by the company to receive what the employee is paid from the Election Board wins by receiving unexpected yet welcomed financial help, and;

• The Election Board wins because it has the certainty of knowing it has a reliable force of precinct officials.

The biggest winners are the citizens, who get adequately trained poll workers, efficient elections and shorter lines at polling places.

The company's commitment would be to allow the employee to spend two days supporting our democracy: one day of training and then serving as a precinct official on one of the scheduled election days.

A Day of Citizenship would bring our business community and the Election Board together to support one of the most important freedoms we have: the vote.

This privilege, like all of our freedoms, is not free. Tulsa businesses could set the national example by showing that citizenship responsibility is corporate responsibility and that would be a great contribution to our democracy.

Terry Simonson is director of governmental affairs for Tulsa County.