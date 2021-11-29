Column: Let's be sure to take care of our urban wild spaces

Respect wildlife. To respect them means to allow them to remain wild. Do not feed them, touch them or interfere with wild creatures. When in doubt, contact an expert before trying to come to the aid of any wild animal.

Be considerate of others. We all go into the wild for different reasons. Some seek solace, others are there for exercise, and families come to help small children get the wiggles out. We can all coexist in these wild spaces provided we share the trails and respect that we all should have the opportunity to enjoy the space.

As the TUWC looks to expand its reach, you will begin to see us in other special places in the Tulsa area.

Our mission remains the same: to preserve, protect and promote Tulsa’s wild spaces so that generations from now, these spaces will be available to people as they are now, a place to help us restore our humanity.

We see this as a way to expand on all that Tulsa has to offer. When people visit places like Arkansas and Colorado, they talk about outdoor adventures and how they are able to recharge in these spaces.

We want to show that in Oklahoma you can have these same life-affirming experiences in our own backyard. You just have to know where to look.