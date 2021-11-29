Column: Let's be sure to take care of our urban wild spaces

Chances are, you are probably more familiar with work being done at Turkey Mountain than with those who have been actually doing the work.
Volunteers with the Tulsa Urban Wilderness Coalition have for years advocated for Turkey Mountain (it’s sometimes been mistakenly called the “Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness Coalition”) but are now seeking a broader scope.
When we founded the TUWC, we hoped that one day Turkey Mountain would no longer need our constant voice, and we could grow to share the same level of care to other wild spaces in the area.
And with the Turkey Mountain Master Plan becoming fully funded and shovels actually in the ground, it is time to look at other areas to care for.
This is not to say that Turkey Mountain won’t need monitoring, but the ongoing pandemic has brought increased traffic to every outdoor space.
Redbud Valley Nature Preserve, for example, has endured the most damage from visitors who do not yet fully grasp what it means to visit the outdoors in a sustainable manner.
But there are efforts underway to change that.
Recently, the TUWC partnered with Subaru’s Leave No Trace traveling trainers to host Leave No Trace Hot Spot seminars for leaders in the community. They emphasized these seven basic principles that all visitors to wild spaces should keep in mind.
Plan ahead and prepare. Carry a water bottle and have a map with you.
Travel on durable surfaces. Wandering off designated trails can damage plants and wild animals’ homes. To minimize this impact, stay on the trails.
Dispose of waste properly. Simply put, do not leave waste in wild spaces. If everyone who visited the trails left just one piece of garbage, our cleanup efforts would be unable to keep up.
Leave what you find. Everything that is in the wilderness belongs there (provided it is not litter). To take it away damages the wilderness and the experience for other visitors. Photograph these items rather than taking them with you so others can enjoy them, too.
Minimize campfire impacts. This is less of a concern for our local wilderness spaces as campfires are prohibited there, but good to keep in mind for other places where you camp. Kindling should be small and taken from limbs that are already on the ground. Always make sure a campfire is cool to the touch when you are done with it.
Respect wildlife. To respect them means to allow them to remain wild. Do not feed them, touch them or interfere with wild creatures. When in doubt, contact an expert before trying to come to the aid of any wild animal.
Be considerate of others. We all go into the wild for different reasons. Some seek solace, others are there for exercise, and families come to help small children get the wiggles out. We can all coexist in these wild spaces provided we share the trails and respect that we all should have the opportunity to enjoy the space.
As the TUWC looks to expand its reach, you will begin to see us in other special places in the Tulsa area.
Our mission remains the same: to preserve, protect and promote Tulsa’s wild spaces so that generations from now, these spaces will be available to people as they are now, a place to help us restore our humanity.
We see this as a way to expand on all that Tulsa has to offer. When people visit places like Arkansas and Colorado, they talk about outdoor adventures and how they are able to recharge in these spaces.
We want to show that in Oklahoma you can have these same life-affirming experiences in our own backyard. You just have to know where to look.
John Muir said it best: “Wilderness is a necessity... There must be places for human beings to satisfy their souls.”