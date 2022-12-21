Column: Let the spirit of Christmas linger in our hearts

Every year we tell the same story. We may have different traditions, but as Christmas approaches, we’re faced with finding a way to tell the story one more time. So we work to find new words to attach to it, new ways to present the message, new images for this ancient story.

Why do we do this?

On this Christmas morning, I’ll suggest to you that it is because the message of hope is still very much needed.

We need to hear of hope born again in the most unlikely of places. We need to hear of love being delivered to us, enfleshed, as if God can truly know and be known by us. We need to hear of the joy that can come alongside the many ways it is difficult to just live our lives.

The message is clearly a challenge, because we’ve had this story for well over 2,000 years, and we still aren’t heeding it. We’re generally not bringers of peace, nor deliverers of God’s incredible love without exceptions, nor do we remember that he tells us we’ll be judged by how we treat the weakest among us.

Sure, there’s an increase of “love your neighbor” around Christmas, but what happens after December?

We are, as a society, are deeply divided. We see politics as competition instead of cooperation, and culture wars blind us to the kind of love for our fellow human beings that we say is born to us at Christmas.

Telling this Christmas story once more reminds us that the baby in the manger doesn’t stay there. He grows up to deliver a profound message of transformative love and charges those of us who follow him to enact that love.

We sing this same thing every year, too, but perhaps don’t listen closely enough as we sing. Many of us, for instance, know this first verse:

Long lay the world in sin and error pining

Till he appear'd and the soul felt its worth.

A thrill of hope the weary soul rejoices

For yonder breaks a new and glorious morn!

But do we hear the third verse?

Truly He taught us to love one another

His law is love and His gospel is peace

Chains shall He break for the slave is our brother

And in His name all oppression shall cease.

Our carols and lessons at Christmas aren’t just about a baby come to save us, but to show us how we are to behave in this world. Christmas is the beginning of love given to the world to transform the world, starting with each one of us. But this is no ordinary love, no stylized, superficial love.

It is a love that teaches all people of their inherent value and worth; a love that is designed to generate peace, not conflict; a love that breaks chains and fights oppression.

And in a world of so much anger and hatred, don’t we need that message one more time?

So, this year may the spirit of Christmas linger on our hearts, filling our worthy and weary souls with hope, and may it push us to love one another as Christ taught us to love one another, across the divisions of our own time and place, breaking the literal and figurative chains of oppression that are still around.

May the Christmas spirit fill our hearts and minds with the kind of love that sees God in one another.

Every single other.

The Rev. Chris Moore is the lead pastor of Fellowship Congregational United Church of Christ.