Column: Let go of the blame game

As a licensed clinical social worker and former CEO of the Mental Health Association Oklahoma, I have spent the past 30 years working in the community and state on issues surrounding homelessness.

During that period, I participated in helping raise millions of dollars in public and private funds, believing if we could just secure enough affordable housing, we could end chronic homelessness in the Tulsa community and achieve what is referred to as “functional zero.” That is when more people leave homelessness than are coming into “the system.”

In fact, over the last 20 years literally hundreds of formally homeless individuals have been housed across the community. These individuals have secured ongoing, continuous community-based services, including employment and mental and physical health care, and have been reintegrated back into the fabric of the community.

Most of these individuals have achieved housing stability with occasional setbacks and problems most of us experience during rigorous, complex daily life.

But ask anyone: Is the homeless problem in Tulsa better today than it was 10 years ago?

I challenge you to find anyone who lives, works or drives around Tulsa to make the claim that the city is making a real dent in the homeless problem.

And many Tulsans — and there are legions — have their pet targets to blame as to why the homelessness problem in Tulsa continues to exist with a perception that it is growing, or at least increasing in visibility.

Common targets of blame:

"Law enforcement won’t do anything." "There are too many people being arrested with too much reliance on the criminal justice system to solve the problem."

"There is a lack of available alcohol and drug addiction treatment." "Too many people have untreated mental illness." "There is not enough affordable housing."

"The churches and nonprofits are failing in their mission." "There are too many evictions." "The pandemic."

"Other cities are busing their homeless to Tulsa because of our great services.” (This last myth still lives and breathes despite no evidence to support the claim.)

Other than the last one, there are elements of accuracy and inaccuracy in all of them.

This is a very complex problem for our community and for communities across the country. If it were not, we would have solved the problem years ago.

So, what do we know and what can we agree on in the absence of the easy exercise of blame?

From my perspective and experience, we need to let go of the blame game and come together in an integrated model with businesses, law enforcement, courts, churches, nonprofits and elected officials.

This isn’t a once a month or quarterly meeting. It must be daily, thoughtful, strategic and tactical, with heaps of humility by all parties willing to figure out to how to work together with a clear understanding that everyone owns a piece of the solutions.

Those at the table must recognize and accept that each has a unique and needed role in solving one unique human situation at a time.

It sounds great. But in my experience, we continuously fail to create such a process and to sustain it day after day, person after person, with all parties at the table.

I look to Mayor G.T. Bynum, the Tulsa City Council, our county commissioners, Chief Wendell Franklin, Sheriff Vic Regalado and ask: Who will provide the leadership for such a badly needed, complex process?

The one thing we do know: We cannot prosecute and incarcerate our way out of Tulsa’s homelessness problems.

Mike Brose is the former chief executive officer of Mental Health Association Oklahoma and continues to advocate for people with mental health needs as a consultant and therapeutic provider.

