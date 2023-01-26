Column: Lessons from Holocaust just as relevant today

The Holocaust — the most militant escalation and violent manifestation of hatred against Jewish people — did not start with Adolf Hitler.

To remember the Holocaust is to begin with lessons on the power of hate. For the Jewish people, antisemitism has existed for centuries and can be traced to Biblical times.

The systemic genocide of 6 million Jews perpetuated by the rise of Hitler and his Nazi Party in the 1930s didn't happen overnight but over a period of years. That was built on a foundation of centuries of antisemitism.

Jewish stereotypes and tropes were portrayed in Nazi propaganda as fact. Antisemitic ideology produced inflammatory words. Those words incited violence that become actualized.

Every Jan. 27, the world stops to reflect on the Holocaust and what we can continue to learn from that historic devastation.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day was designated by the United Nations General Assembly in 2005. It is held annually on Jan. 27, which was the day in 1945 when the Soviet army liberated the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp.

Every United Nations member state is encouraged to observe this day, to commemorate the millions of lives lost and to focus on education that helps to prevent future genocides. Of Holocaust victims, at least 6 million were Jews, but the Nazis also killed up to 5 million others deemed unworthy by the Nazis.

Though World War II was fought about 80 years ago, there are parallels to what happened then to what we experience today.

In the world of social media, anyone can create a following, share hate, repost misinformation and make threats. The ease of social media allows harmful words and hatred to grow and spread unchecked like a virulent poison.

When we remember those affected by the Holocaust — victims and survivors — we should remember the power of our words and dangers of stereotyping.

We shouldn’t stop at taking a minute or two for reflection on those lost. We should continue by reviewing our actions, words and thoughts.

What biases do we hold? What unkind words have we said? Perhaps we can take a little extra time to think before we speak.

I can recount several recent instances involving celebrities, politicians and even local community members who have made insensitive and offensive comments regarding the Holocaust and Jewish people. We know where antisemitism can lead, so we should be committed to calling it out wherever we find it.

The term “Holocaust” (or "Shoah" in Hebrew) refers specifically to the genocide of Jews in Europe. However, it is important to recognize the suffering of other victim groups considered by the Nazis to be racially and socially inferior. These groups included Roma and Sinti people, Black people, people with disabilities, political opponents of the Nazis, members of the LGBTQ+ community and Jehovah’s Witnesses.

All these groups experienced horrific and violent persecution. Each International Holocaust Remembrance Day, I am always conscious of how we can build connections in our communities to care for, respect and support each other.

As Pastor Martin Niemöller’s famous poem recounts, if we speak out only for ourselves, there will be no one left to speak out for us.

Particularly on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we should listen. I am privileged to have heard several Holocaust survivors recount their experiences.

One remarked, “What most survivors fear is the world will forget.”

Survivor testimony is a precious gift. These incredible people stand united in their message: never again.

The courage it takes to relive that level of trauma repeatedly is remarkable. These survivors are determined to share their experiences, carrying a message from the past into the future. We should be cognizant that this gift is fading away.

I encourage you to take advantage of every opportunity presented to hear the stories of those affected by the Holocaust while we still can.

We must never cease to be moved by the testimony of those who lived through it. We must never cease to be sickened by the atrocities that took place.

Chloe Kirk is the director of Holocaust education and community relations at the Jewish Federation of Tulsa.