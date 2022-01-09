Column: Legislative teacher pay report falls short of giving full picture of education challenges

Recently, a report from the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency released a report on Oklahoma teacher salaries, claiming they are the “highest in the region.” Serving on the LOFT Legislative Oversight Committee and attending the presenting of the report, I believe the report has flaws and, more importantly, falls short.

Even if our teacher salaries were the region’s highest (which they aren’t), salary is not the reason our degreed, accredited teachers are exiting in droves. Salary is only one of many components for satisfaction in the workplace.

Keeping our most talented, experienced teachers is critical to our ability to educate our children. Right now, our teacher pipeline is in crisis.

When Oklahoma’s teachers and parents came en masse to the Capitol in 2018 pushing for additional education funding, it was never just about salaries. For more than a decade, the state cut public education funding. It wasn’t unusual for classrooms to have few and outdated textbooks. Teachers then and now buy their own supplies.

We may have given them a raise at that time, but we still haven’t increased classroom funding to fix the other problems. How would you like to work in an environment where the tools provided were woefully inadequate?