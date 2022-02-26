Column: Legislative proposal for rebate pass-through crucial to accessing lifesaving drugs

More than 466,000 Oklahomans are living with diabetes, and an additional 1,040,000 residents, 34.9% of the adult population, have prediabetes. Yet, stories of patients rationing their insulin or not being able to afford it at all are still too common.

Thankfully, this year our state Legislature has the opportunity to help this vulnerable population and countless others living with chronic illness by increasing their access to treatments.

Senate Bill 1324 would require state-regulated health plans to pass negotiated rebates on prescription drugs to plan participants at the point of sale, saving many Oklahomans $1,000 or more annually with minimal effect on the overall cost of premiums.

As a mother whose daughter was diagnosed at the age of 3 and has lived with Type 1 diabetes for the past 34 years, I am encouraged by the consideration of this vital legislation by the Oklahoma Senate Retirement and Insurance Committee and am hopeful the rest of the Legislature will share this sense of urgency in ensuring that their neighbors, friends, colleagues and family members can afford their prescriptions.