Column: Lawmakers can support women during the pandemic by listening to their health care priorities

Move over, Jack. Women in America are the Jill of all trades; caregivers in households and leaders in the workforce. Yet, women were significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the road to recovery has been all but easy.

When schools transitioned to virtual learning last year, many women had to put their careers on hold to educate their children at home and put even more focus on caring for their family’s wellbeing during a once-in-a-century pandemic. That has had significant impacts on the economy considering female entrepreneurs are the backbone of countless industries.

In fact, women have been vocal in emphasizing how the pandemic has stalled the economy and that Congress must address issues like inflation head-on.

A new poll from Women Impacting Public Policy and Morning Consult found the majority of women voters agree that female entrepreneurs are critical to pandemic recovery and that Congress must make COVID-19 economic recovery its top priority to get our nation back on its feet.