Column: Lack of trust is a danger to us all

It is too much of a stretch to generalize the success in reducing hostility and gaining trust from this little study to our current divisions. However, there are some lessons to consider.

Unless people have contact, distrust is difficult to overcome. Additionally, collaboration in reaching a mutual goal goes a long way in reducing distrust.

There are examples of that happening right now. The U.S. military stands out.

It has made significant progress in integrating women and people of color, both thought nearly impossible not many years ago. Although there are numerous examples of ongoing problems in this endeavor, the transition has been largely considered a success in progress. The enormous social change is fundamentally based on close contact and common goals.

Getting citizens to trust their opposition through conversation is “fools gold.” The distrust and even hatred among our citizens right now are too great. An external force is needed — the government.

To be clear, the government cannot directly promote trust, but it can provide an environment where some amelioration of our distrust dilemma can occur. It’s been done before, perhaps not as a goal but achieved through government action.