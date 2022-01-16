Column: Lack of affordable housing leading driver of homelessness

Imagine living in your car for a few months — or on the streets for several years — then receiving a coveted housing voucher. Hopes of a warm bed and a safe home seem within your reach. Long nights in a cold car or even a tent might be coming to an end.
Then again, maybe not.
You might not be able to find a place to accept your voucher. You start to worry about the deadline for your voucher, and the days tick by. Many landlords shy away from housing vouchers; they fear the renter might not be sustainable. Or they know they can get a higher rate for the unit through a traditional paying renter.
The ones who take vouchers are heroes in my mind.
Once landlords realize we are there to support these renters and will lend our expertise and case management to meet their expectations, they are sometimes more willing to work with us and accept the vouchers. To solve this problem, we need more landlords to step up and we need more housing units in the production pipeline.
The lack of affordable housing units in Tulsa and across our state is contributing to homelessness, in turn contributing to hopelessness.
Many people experiencing homelessness face challenges of mental illness, addiction or justice involvement, all considered drivers of homelessness. But the fourth factor, lack of affordable housing, is the leading driver of homelessness. The lack of affordable housing should be the easiest to remedy.
Housing is affordable when it does not exceed 30% of a person’s income.
Tulsans really stepped up to the plate over the last decade and partnered with Mental Health Association Oklahoma to provide more affordable housing units — utilizing the Housing First model — and we have made progress.
Housing First is an evidence-based approach grounded in the belief that people need basic necessities like a place to live before and in order to keep a job or effectively address mental health and substance-use issues. The success of Housing First has been proven across the country, including right here in Tulsa.
But we don’t have enough.
MHAOK is one of the largest HUD grantees in Oklahoma, and we have been providing housing, utilizing the Housing First model, since 1991. In 2014, MHAOK became a “certified non-profit developer.” We have been awarded approximately $30,000,000 in federal funding for various housing development projects and have been the recipient of twice that amount in private philanthropic dollars.
We have been able to demonstrate housing stability rates ranging from 85% to 95% over many years for veterans, transitional-age youth, families and single adults, proving that supportive housing as an intervention for individuals who are homeless and high utilizers of health and mental health systems and emergency responders is an extremely efficient and cost-effective approach to public health.
Currently, more than 95% of our housing residents are still housed after one year.
It is reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Commerce that $4 is returned to the community for every $1 invested in affordable housing.
It is incumbent upon us all to grow our affordable housing options. It will take Oklahomans helping Oklahomans.
We are living with collective pain from the pandemic. Rates of depression and anxiety have sharply risen. Rising costs of materials, shipping delays and more have created higher rates for rent, groceries and life in general — pricing many low-income families and individuals out of housing and into homelessness.
Affordable housing is an intervention. We cannot keep families together living in tents and cars. The first step to improving the lives of those experiencing homelessness is to get them housed.
Housing is treatment. Housing is hope. Housing is the solution to homelessness.
Terri White is the chief executive officer of Mental Health Association Oklahoma and member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.