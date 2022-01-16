Column: Lack of affordable housing leading driver of homelessness

Imagine living in your car for a few months — or on the streets for several years — then receiving a coveted housing voucher. Hopes of a warm bed and a safe home seem within your reach. Long nights in a cold car or even a tent might be coming to an end.

Then again, maybe not.

You might not be able to find a place to accept your voucher. You start to worry about the deadline for your voucher, and the days tick by. Many landlords shy away from housing vouchers; they fear the renter might not be sustainable. Or they know they can get a higher rate for the unit through a traditional paying renter.

The ones who take vouchers are heroes in my mind.

Once landlords realize we are there to support these renters and will lend our expertise and case management to meet their expectations, they are sometimes more willing to work with us and accept the vouchers. To solve this problem, we need more landlords to step up and we need more housing units in the production pipeline.

The lack of affordable housing units in Tulsa and across our state is contributing to homelessness, in turn contributing to hopelessness.