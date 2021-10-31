Column: Keeping an eye on diversity, equity and inclusion when investing in entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs are like athletes. Both are asked to perform their best under duress, be disciplined yet flexible and move on quickly from failure.
I know a thing or two about both, having served as head of investments at Atento Capital and previously a college tennis player at the University of Tulsa and a number of years on the pro tour.
My career in business and as a tennis player have provided an opportunity to be around driven, innovative, competitive and open-minded professionals. These are traits that athletes and entrepreneurs share.
As a teenager, I had the good fortune to spend time with tennis legend Billie Jean King. I was selected to represent the Missouri Valley region at a national event for top juniors. While picking up a tip or two from King on my game, the real lessons from her are about risk-taking.
King was an athlete competing to be the world’s best while also breaking down barriers for greater equity and diversity. She was a pioneer in building the women’s pro tour.
The Women’s Tennis Association is one of the greatest sports startups ever. Its birth in 1970 was spearheaded by King and eight other women (now known as the Original 9). These women were instrumental in shaping the future of the sport.
King once said, “Don’t let anyone define you. You define yourself.”
This type of outlook will benefit Tulsa in encouraging venture investing with a focus on equitable economic growth. The best way to achieve this is by seeking startups to add jobs and increase wages.
When my firm looks for projects, we look beyond the Tulsa borders to find entrepreneurs from underrepresented communities, to seek innovation and to grow the city from within and beyond our boundaries.
College degrees are not the only, or even the best, avenue by which success in the workforce is measured.
It is better to look at talent from a perspective of hard and soft skills. Soft skills show the ability to get along with others and to deliver on projects. Hard skills, which are more technical, are necessary and central to a broad swath of platforms.
Tulsa poses an attractive and viable opportunity as companies seek workforces in areas with lower costs of living. In the spirit of being equitable, we must recognize diversity from a geographic perspective. Ventures need to be focused on the entirety of our country’s landscape.
For example, Lightship Capital had a focus on flyover states and underrepresented populations now has a presence in Tulsa. We are gaining access to companies and founders that would never have considered Tulsa, until now.
Facilitating relationships and showing the rate Tulsa investors hear proposals will ultimately lead to enhanced value in the creation of a startup ecosystem in the city.
Forming an ecosystem is a process. With growth, comes liquidity, and hence, the necessary capital to reinvest in the community by creating more and new businesses. It is our turn to develop a wave of opportunity in the field of technology.
ChowNow, an online food-ordering platform, is an example of finding good partnerships with respect to local hiring. The company is laser-focused on hiring diverse talent and working with employees to obtain the best fit.
Partnership and collaboration will be guiding principles as we move into Tulsa’s future.
Just like what King and the Original 9 achieved with the Women’s Tennis Association, we need that determination to broaden economic opportunity in our community.
What those women achieved in the world of professional sports opportunity, investors need to achieve that in Tulsa.
As venture investors, we want to revolutionize how businesses are brought to our city, and we want to create a new vision for what it means to foster and sustain growth.
As King said: “Champions keep playing until they get it right.”
Will Gray is a graduate of Holland Hall and University of Tulsa. He played professional tennis for about eight years and now serves as head of investments for Atento Capital, a firm focused on creating and supporting entrepreneurs.