Column: Keep eyes open to finding solutions, understanding of mental health needs

In recent years, I’ve seen an outcry for mental health and addiction recovery services surge among the Tulsa community and Oklahoma.

In my 21 years of experience in the behavioral health field, I have never seen more people seeking services. Unfortunately, I have also seen an alarming gap between people seeking mental health services and those receiving treatment.

The pandemic opened our eyes to the severe dangers of mental health issues and the destruction it can cause in our lives, such as stress on relationships, depression and addiction. Most importantly, we learned that we are all vulnerable to mental health challenges.

Many of us struggled for the first time with anxiety, depression and profound loss of our loved ones. We realized we couldn’t sweep our feelings under the rug or mask them with substances. We needed to ask for help.

Many times, we associate seeking treatment with when we “hit rock bottom,” especially for addiction and substance abuse disorders. For me, I see this as a turning point. A place in someone’s life where they are open to profound change and can truly accept help. This is the point of life or death. Why, do you ask, is this the point of life and death?

Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows an increase in drug overdose-related deaths for all race and age groups between 2019 and 2020.

In 2021, 923 Oklahomans died to overdose-related causes, and 300,000 are currently struggling with substance abuse. More than 40,600 Tulsans are in need of treatment, but likely 88% will go untreated.

Again, why, if more people than ever are seeking treatment, are overdose deaths increasing?

The key is access to immediate and affordable care. I have seen people struggling with addiction and co-occurring mental health and substance abuse disorders wait on average two to three weeks or more before they can get treatment.

In my experience, if someone doesn’t receive treatment immediately when they seek it, their chances of recovery are almost zero. The best chance for recovery is when we remove the barriers to access and the patient receives immediate treatment for both physical and behavioral health.

I believe everyone deserves to have immediate access to high quality mental health services. We need to be open to better solutions to addiction recovery and other mental health disorders. Like every great step program, the first step is recognizing there is a problem.

I encourage you to start asking questions and be more open to understanding addiction and ways you can help. We need to support and care for each other to improve the quality of life and mental wellness across our state.

If you or someone you know struggles with mental health and addiction, I encourage you to call or text 988 — Oklahoma’s 24/7 mental health lifeline.

Kimberly Hill-Crowell is the chief clinical officer of addiction recovery at the Grand Addiction Recovery Center.

