Column: Keep alive Dr. King's dream that gives every person the right to vote

In January, our nation revisits the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and reflects on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. With two such historically significant events, it's a good time to assess progress in our nation, state and city regarding voter rights, protections and confidence.

It's worth remembering the catalyst for Jan. 6 was rooted in a belief the election had been "stolen," a sentiment cloaked in rhetoric and echoed by a defeated incumbent. Also, King championed voting rights as a cornerstone for civil rights.

Ironically, January was the month in 1965 with Dr. King initiated a series of civil disobedience in Selma, Alabama, to shine a national spotlight on the disenfranchisement of Black voters in the South. Some tactics to refuse Black votes were literacy tests, poll taxes, intimidation, harassment, and race-based violence. The Voting Rights Acts of 1965 was the cure to many of these law-backed injustices.

Over the course of American history, the use of voter suppression strategies has been well-documented. States and municipalities continued to attack voting rights despite the 13th Amendment’s abolishment of slavery, the 14th Amendment’s promise of equal protection and the 15th Amendment prohibiting voter exclusion “on account of race, color, and previous condition of servitude.”

Fast forward to 2010. In the past decade, some of the requirements, practices and laws implemented include revised voter ID laws, limited or closed polling places, relocation of polling places with inadequate notice, reductions made to early voting and other suppression tactics. Today, in our own city, language barriers can inhibit our fast-growing Hispanic population from engaging in the voting process.

On Election Day, I accepted an opportunity to serve as a poll runner in Tulsa. A poll worker promptly locked the doors to the precinct at 7 p.m., instructed me to have a seat in the lobby and explained she would alert me when the tally was complete. Almost immediately, I was startled by a knock on the glass doors.

“Let us in! We need to vote!” Three individuals stood outside, peering through the glass.

I explained the polls were closed; I was not a poll worker and did not possess the authority to allow them inside. Each person had arrived separately but shared a similar rationale for their untimely arrival. Their polling places had been moved to new locations without warning.

Throughout the night, I listened to accounts from various individuals assigned to different polling places. All had been misled by information provided online by the State Election Board’s Voter Portal and missed their opportunity to cast a ballot.

The next morning, city and state headlines were riddled with stories of precinct and ballot irregularities, investigations of poll workers, failure to provide voters with correct or complete ballots, incidents of ignored language barriers and so on. These occurrences exasperate doubt.

Voter doubt stunts participation in the electoral process. Stunted participation will lead to the erosion of more voting and civil rights.

The legacy of Dr. King cannot be fully celebrated without recognizing his commitment to voting rights and his efforts to dismantle the systemic discouragement of voters. Although the magnitude of Tulsa’s voter issues may not mirror old Selma or modern-day Atlanta, I argue our voting issues absolutely require the same level of care and attention.

The events of Jan. 6 at our nation’s Capitol just two years ago were birthed from the same notion of elections being influenced, altered and outright stolen that we now see on a local level. We must continue to engage in the conversation and listen, remain diligent and keep a watchful eye for disenfranchisement of any voter group, and participate in corrective action.

How beneficial would it be to recruit and educate energized poll workers, create increased access to polling places, develop effective information dissemination and provide multilingual voting platforms? Dare we dream as Dr. King did.

Ronald Stewart Jr. is president and chairman of the Professional Black Firefighters Association of Tulsa.