Column: Judge law enforcement officers by their own actions

For more than 25 years, I’ve had a front-row seat as a first responder, task force officer and now a workforce development specialist for the Tulsa Police Department.

Through this lens, I have witnessed society's evolving attitudes toward police officers and the willingness to throw away an entire bag of apples if one is bad. In contrast, I've seen how a rotten apple is ignored for political expediency, causing the bag to spoil.

No one would toss a bag of apples if just one were rotten. Just like no one would ignore a rotten apple in a bunch of good ones.

However, we see this “all or nothing” attitude played out with regularity.

The most recent wildly publicized example of sacrificing our moral compass for our political ideals is the Jan. 6 insurrection in our nation’s Capitol. I observed a shocking double standard by people who both serve in law enforcement and who claim to “back the blue.”

To deny the attack or minimize the damage shows an alarming indifference to police officers killed and injured.

Not long ago, we mourned when even one officer, anywhere, was injured or killed, because we knew their job, their families and the sacrifices that they made every day. We can now write off seeing an officer crushed alive by people trying to get into the capital because it doesn't suit our political narrative.

To live with this hypocrisy is a bad apple that will rot our entire society if we allow it.

On the other hand, there is a national sentiment to throw out the entire bag of apples — replace all officers, most notably in the Defund the Police movement.

There is no denying that unspeakable transgressions occurred. Like all professions, law enforcement has exemplary staff and occasionally some who are corrupt. Put this in relation to other industries. No one calls for defunding hospitals when malpractice lawsuits are filed or cutting back funds for court systems when rulings are overturned.

In private business, when a worker is caught doing something wrong, the company doesn’t close; it addresses the problem behavior. Why should it be different with law enforcement?

Disappointingly, law enforcement is facing a staffing crisis due to the “all or nothing” mentality. I have seen good, God-fearing police officers quit because they no longer feel supported by the public.

According to a Police Executive Research Forum survey, the number of new officers hired in 2021 was down 3.9% from 2019 while retirement increased by 23.6%. Additionally, 42.7% more law enforcement officers resigned in 2021 than in 2019. Low pay and community opinion were reasons cited in the retirements and resignations.

Officers know that the job will cost them friendships and time away from their families. It is unfair to ask officers to make the sacrifices of bad hours and low pay to be lumped in with a few bad actors.

I ask for the public to judge officers on their individual conduct. Police are human, meaning they will fall sometimes. But to judge them collectively is a disaster.

Recently, I received a call from Ms. Roberta, an elderly Black grandmother who lives in subsidized housing. Her grandson is interested in becoming a police officer and had a lot of questions for me, and repeatedly asked for more police presence in her complex.

“Please, don’t have officers not show up, anymore,” she told me.

“Ma’am, the good ones always will,” I said.

I want this to be true. For that to happen, we cannot ignore or shield our eyes from actions that contradict our moral center or judge an entire force by the actions of a bad few.

Jesse Guardiola is an award-winning 25-year veteran Tulsa Police Officer specializing in Community Outreach Innovation Strategies and workforce development. He is a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.