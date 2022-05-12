Column: It's worth the journey of peaks and valleys to have good brain health

With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, I want people to know I am a face of mental illness.

One in five adults suffers from a mental illness, and most don’t talk about their illness. I share my story to encourage people to seek help rather than suffer in silence.

Better mental health is not a linear journey but one with peaks and valleys. The peaks are worth the journey.

I have trauma from multigenerational mental illness and substance abuse. My mother was an alcoholic and mentally ill. She had shock treatments during her multiple inpatient stays when I was a kid.

Doctors diagnosed her with manic depression and schizophrenia. She was prescribed medicine but didn’t take it. One minute she was sweet, and the next minute she was full of rage and dangerous.

She never remembered what she did, but we did.

We saw her chase our grandmother with a knife, shoot at our father at his business, and try to run us off the road when our dad came to take us away. We hid from her for months.

Finally, the court gave custody of my two sisters and me to my father when I was 13. My grandmother moved in and cared for us while Dad traveled for work.

The damage was already done.

At 16, my depression and anxiety became so severe that I wanted to die. I spent my youth trying to be perfect until all the pieces shattered. I ended up in the hospital.

Unlike my mother, I refused to stop working toward mental health. I took the medicine. I engaged in therapy. I had a goal of becoming a writer.

I graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism. My career included being a newspaper editor and nonprofit communicator.

But I only looked at my mistakes and considered myself less than others because of my flaws.

About 10 years ago, I learned about adverse childhood experiences and how these experiences negatively affect future mental and physical health. These experiences include physical and emotional abuse by a parent, growing up with an alcoholic in the home, living with a family member experiencing mental illness, emotional and physical neglect, etc.

In other words, the story of my childhood.

People with four or more adverse childhood experiences have increased risk for many issues, including smoking, alcoholism, drug abuse, depression, suicide attempts and obesity. With the top possible score of 10, I had a 9.

Learning about adverse childhood experiences was a life-changing experience. That’s when I stopped blaming myself and truly began to heal.

I am no longer ashamed. Nothing is wrong with me. It’s what has happened to me.

Changing behavior is a lengthy process, but it is possible. It feels great to change. I am not the same person today that I was yesterday or a year ago or 50 years ago. Thank God!

I am not perfect and make mistakes, but I identify them and learn from them.

Over the past few decades, medication and treatment have made huge breakthroughs. I finally found the right medication, therapy and techniques that work for me to keep myself mentally healthy. Research and new treatments are emerging all the time. It’s a great time to begin your journey toward mental health.

Treatment is available with or without insurance. If you don’t have insurance, call 211 to find resources in your community. Most insurance cards have a customer service number to call to identify in-network providers.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255.

Remember, there are people who love you and want you in their lives. Reach out and be brave. You will be surprised at how many people are on the same journey as you.

Beverly Thompson is semi-retired, still working to improve health in Tulsa County and happily living in Broken Arrow with her husband and dog.

