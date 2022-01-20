Column: It's time to cancel 'snow days'

This is particularly true among poorer students whose families cannot afford things like the summer learning programs wealthier kids enjoy.

But what about using those 10 weeks of summer for learning gain?

What about radically reforming how, where and when we teach our kids, so that we produce minds that are eager to learn, that think critically, and that are nimble and creative so they may flourish in our modern knowledge economy?

According to an article in the Foundation for Economic Education, the current public education approach — 20 or 30 kids of the same age stuffed into a classroom and led by one teacher — is about 150 years old.

“Even though the curricula have developed, the essence has stayed the same,” reports Paul Boyce at FEE.org. “Children are still taught in a standardized and industrialized way.”

That standardized and industrialized way — which American educators imported whole from the fun-loving folks of Prussia in the late 1800s — sure didn’t capture my attention as a lad.