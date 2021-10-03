Column: It's OK to change your mind

As questions evolve, so do answers. It’s OK to change your mind. It’s OK to have one answer today and, after learning something, a different stance tomorrow.

Being wrong and having been wrong seem like similar positions, but they aren’t. Everyone has had beliefs and convictions that they thought were absolute that turned out to be wrong — or at the very least incongruent with the facts.

Santa? The Tooth Fairy? The belief that the Atlanta Falcons are better than the New Orleans Saints? Or that Pluto is a planet?

Most adults can accept that at one time in their lives, belief in things like these examples were based on emotion, external influence or now-outdated facts.

Someone challenging your ideas and beliefs is not the same as someone challenging you. This is one lesson that we seemed to have skimmed past over the past 18 months.

It’s dangerous — and in the case of the pandemic, deadly — when ideology becomes an identity.

Convictions such as “COVID isn’t real” or “I won’t be scared of something with a 99% survival rate” are largely based on emotion or external influence.