Column: It's OK to ask for help

This situation is exacerbated for teens who pick up on their parents’ distress. Forty percent of adults have experienced greater mental health challenges over the past year.

Some are worried about getting sick with the virus or fear losing a loved one. Others worry about losing their job and home. Many feel overburdened by balancing hybrid work and their children’s changing school routines.

About 4 in 10 adults report symptoms of anxiety or depression, compared to 1 in 10 adults in 2019, before the pandemic. This accumulation of stressors with no end in sight can foster poor mental health outcomes for families. And those who are economically and technologically disadvantaged face even greater challenges.

Parents must do everything they can to take care of their own mental health so they can provide a stable and supportive environment for their children. They also can have open and frequent conversations with their children about COVID and how it has changed their lives. Remind them that the pandemic will be over one day, and set up daily routines to foster stability.