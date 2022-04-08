Column: It’s time for a family caregiver tax credit. They have earned it.

Our state lawmakers have a significant opportunity to recognize the work of unpaid family caregivers during the current legislative session.

Rep. Tammy West, R-Oklahoma City, and Sen. Frank Simpson, R-Springer, recently introduced House Bill 3371, called the Caring for Caregivers Act, which would provide a modest tax credit to family caregivers who pay for home safety modifications, medical equipment or home health care to allow their loved ones to remain at home longer—where they want to be.

The Caring for Caregivers Act currently sits in the Oklahoma Senate awaiting a vote. Our lawmakers should take action to pass this important measure.

The Caring for Caregivers Act will provide a non-refundable tax credit of $2,000 for qualified caregiving expenses. If the care recipient is a veteran or suffers from a dementia diagnosis, the credit is expanded to $3,000.

Oklahomans clearly recognize the significant value family caregivers provide, and now is the time for our state lawmakers to follow suit and take action. More than 87% of Oklahoma registered voters aged 50 and older support bipartisan passage of a caregiver tax credit, according to a recent AARP survey.

I frequently refer to family caregivers as the backbone of our long-term care system. They selflessly care for loved ones, often sacrificing personal income, job security and savings.

On average, family caregivers spend more than $7,200 each year. Those who live far away from their loved ones spend almost double that amount. They do this because it is the right thing to do.

Now is the time for our lawmakers to follow and do the right thing by passing HB 3371.

While family caregivers struggle with personal financial burdens, they save our state billions of dollars by keeping their loved ones out of costly taxpayer-funded nursing homes.

I urge you to contact your state senator and encourage him or her to follow the lead of our state’s unpaid family caregivers and pass the Caring for Caregivers Act. Oklahomans can email their state senator by visiting action.aarp.org/okcares or calling 844-641-2470 (toll-free).

It is time for lawmakers to take action, and it is time for a family caregiver tax credit.

Oklahoma’s unpaid family caregivers are putting in the hard work. They have earned this important tax credit.

Sean Voskuhl is the state director of AARP.

