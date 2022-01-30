Column: It isn't too late to protect access to choice

We are only weeks into 2022, and it’s likely this year could mark the end of a fundamental right we’ve held for nearly 50 years. Like a vise, the tenets around reproductive freedom in our country have been tightening.
This moment is extraordinary when it comes to the threat of losing our reproductive and civil rights; what we do in this moment matters, even in Oklahoma.
In January 1973, the United States Supreme Court guaranteed legal abortion access with the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. For half a century, the law has supported an individual’s right to assess their own circumstances and make the decision they feel is best for them.
Most Oklahomans, in fact most Americans, agree — people have a right to choose for themselves. But a small, loud and determined group of opponents are as close as they’ve ever been to successfully revoking this right in Oklahoma and many states that share our borders — for reasons that have nothing to do with health care or patient safety.
Working in the reproductive health space, I’ve witnessed firsthand the deep sense of resolve patients come away with when they exercise their right to choose. I have also seen the very real threat restrictive laws pose to their safety and livelihoods when they are forced to carry pregnancies against their will.
We are just over five months into the crisis caused by Texas Senate Bill 8, which took effect Sept. 1, and banned abortion at six weeks — before most people even know they are pregnant. As a result, the country’s second-largest state has outlawed abortion for over 80% of patients seeking abortion care.
These patients are forced to flee their home state — taking time off work, driving several hours, spending hard earned money on travel, lodging, finding child care — just to access basic, essential care.
Most of those patients who can afford to travel end up coming to Tulsa or Oklahoma City. But those who can’t make the trip are forced to make an unconscionable choice between attempting to terminate a pregnancy without medical support and forced parenthood.
Caught in this vise are students, professionals and parents from all walks who scarcely have enough to support their other children — so are survivors of abuse who realize too late that the Texas law has no exception for them to seek care.
Our patients, and those unable to reach our care, have been thrown into an unnecessary crisis that could be avoided, if lawmakers valued health care over politics.
Abortion care remains legal and accessible in Oklahoma, at least for now.
“Trigger bans” (which would immediately outlaw abortion if Roe is overturned this year) are already on the books in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri, along with 22 other states. For this reason, an even more urgent battle is looming in Kansas that will affect all of us in surrounding states.
Without a trigger ban in place, Kansas will become a critical access point for abortion services in the Midwest and across the country.
On Aug. 2 a referendum vote will be on the primary ballot to rewrite the Kansas state constitution, potentially stripping away protections for abortion. Without Roe as a federal safety net, a win on the Kansas ballot initiative is our most immediate hope for continuing care — and we have a shot.
Nearly 50 years after it came down, Roe should be settled law in this country, but it’s at the greatest risk we’ve ever seen. We must protect our rights here at home.
My organization has joined a coalition, Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, that requires the support of all those in neighboring states, and that includes Oklahomans.
We must defend the safety, dignity and rights of all of those who can become pregnant.
The futures and livelihoods of the next generations depend on it.
Heather Rahhal Palacios is vice president of community relations & strategic partnerships at Planned Parenthood Great Plains Votes, which advocates for sexual and reproductive health care in Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas and Missouri, and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.
