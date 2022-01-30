Column: It isn't too late to protect access to choice

We are only weeks into 2022, and it’s likely this year could mark the end of a fundamental right we’ve held for nearly 50 years. Like a vise, the tenets around reproductive freedom in our country have been tightening.

This moment is extraordinary when it comes to the threat of losing our reproductive and civil rights; what we do in this moment matters, even in Oklahoma.

In January 1973, the United States Supreme Court guaranteed legal abortion access with the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. For half a century, the law has supported an individual’s right to assess their own circumstances and make the decision they feel is best for them.

Most Oklahomans, in fact most Americans, agree — people have a right to choose for themselves. But a small, loud and determined group of opponents are as close as they’ve ever been to successfully revoking this right in Oklahoma and many states that share our borders — for reasons that have nothing to do with health care or patient safety.