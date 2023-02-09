Two thousand years before the ancient Romans declared Feb. 14 the day to celebrate matchmaking, love and fertility, the natives of Central America were honoring their gods with a hot beverage made from pounded cocoa beans, chilies and cornmeal.

They, along with the Aztecs and the Mayans who came after them, believed that cacao contains ingredients that fuel desire. Many centuries later in the late 1700s, European royalty gave gifts of cocoa mixed with amber to stimulate their lovers.

Chocolate became a vital part of Valentine’s Day around the mid-1800s, and this year it is estimated that around $2.3 billion will be spent on chocolate gifts for Valentine's Day in the U.S. alone. Let’s see where that idea came from.

First, a little history …

Cacao is indigenous to Central and South America, and evidence of its cultivation and use has been traced back as early as 1900 B.C. Today, it can be found on nearly every landmass along the equator. Commercially, nearly 70% of the cacao used to make the world’s chocolate comes from west Africa.

In the early 1500s when the Spanish conquered the New World, they took cacao back to Europe with them. They added sugar to make it a little less bitter, and what we came to know as hot cocoa made its rounds through Europe.

A little more than 100 years after cacao left the Americas bound for Europe, it was brought back to us as cocoa, and the first cocoa house opened in Boston in 1682.

Over the next two centuries, cocoa and chocolate continued to develop. The Dutch refined a process by which the cocoa powder could be separated from the cocoa butter, thereby making it easier to mix with water, as well as making chocolate more economical.

The first chocolate bar was made by the British in 1847 when Richard Cadbury added the cocoa butter back to the cocoa powder to make “eating chocolates,” which he packaged in little boxes that he designed himself.

In 1861, Cadbury designed the first heart-shaped box and adorned it with various symbols of Valentine’s Day from the Victorian era — cupids, rosebuds, etc. Following the holiday, the empty boxes could be used to store love letters and other mementos.

In 1923, right here in the United States, Clara Stover began putting handmade chocolates into ornate boxes, some heart-shaped, and selling them to department stores and other retailers. Today, Russell Stover is the largest boxed-chocolates company in the U.S.

Now, what about chocolate as an aphrodisiac?

Today, with the help of modern science, we know a little more about the various compounds that are found in cacao and how our brains and bodies interact with them.

Theobromine is the dominant chemical in question and is what gives cacao its botanical name, Theobroma cacao. Theobromine is a mild stimulant, similar to caffeine, though unlike caffeine, it is largely fat-soluble, which causes it to be absorbed into the bloodstream slowly, so you shouldn’t expect a big rush from eating it.

The chemical in chocolate that could be most likely to cause us to feel a little, um, frisky is phenylethylamine. It is a mild stimulant that naturally occurs in the brain and is in high concentration in chocolate. But most of it is metabolized immediately upon ingestion, so very little makes it to the nervous system.

Other chemicals in chocolate that are known to bring about a sense of well-being include tryptophan (also mostly metabolized during initial ingestion) and a couple of cannabinoids (very small amounts that shouldn’t really register in the brain).

At the very least, we know that chocolate tastes good and that eating it makes us feel happy — and what could be wrong with that?

Share some chocolate with your Valentine and let us know what happens. Or don’t.

Randy Page is the owner of Cricket & Fig Chocolate, 5800 S. Lewis Ave., Suite 131.