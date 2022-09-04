Almost eight decades ago, a group of far-sighted medical professionals and Oklahoma philanthropists launched a program that would become the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation.

While most Oklahomans are unfamiliar with the organization, they would recognize its scientific contributions and medical advancements. Tulsans would be interested to know how their city played a part in funding these initiatives and new therapeutics.

Oklahoma has low rankings in many education categories when compared to our peers, particularly with the profound disinterest by lawmakers in investing in the hard sciences to encourage STEM learning. We have much to do to strengthen that part of our educational infrastructure.

However, OMRF demonstrates that the seeds of change are already planted in our red soil.

When reviewing what a well-funded, expert-led organization like OMRF does for moving medical research and innovation forward, it provides hope for Oklahoma’s future as a leader in the sciences.

In its 76-year history, OMRF’s researchers made discoveries leading to life-saving drugs and resulting in new theories about the mechanisms of a range of diseases. These have influenced other research into cures happening around the world.

Among its revolutionary findings is a drug that treats children suffering from a deadly blood-clotting disorder. The lives of people with HIV and AIDS have been extended through a clearer understanding of autoimmune and blood disorders studied at OMRF.

Most recently, breakthroughs at OMRF launched Adakveo, the only drug approved to treat pain crises in sickle cell disease. This life-threatening illness affects roughly 100,000 Americans and 5 million people worldwide.

None of these remarkable achievements would have been possible without the financial commitment of Oklahomans, and Tulsans in particular, over the last seven decades.

At OMRF’s founding, a half-dozen Tulsans agreed to lead the board and spearhead the fundraising campaign for the fledgling foundation.

One of foundation’s first major gifts was an investment from Tulsans James and Leta Chapman, who saw the potential. They gave in those early days and set up ongoing funding vehicles that continue to benefit OMRF to this day.

That initial $2.25 million campaign turned the dream from those early visionaries into a bricks-and-mortar reality.

The Chapmans may have been among the first major investors but hardly the last from Tulsa. Organizations including the Hardesty Family Foundation and the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation have been generous donors through the years. In addition, OMRF relies on many individual donors. In 2021, Tulsans donated almost $2 million.

These investments are paying off. Today, OMRF physician-scientists treat Tulsans with lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis in a pair of specialized clinics. It also provides patients with access to clinical trials for investigational new drugs.

Researchers have partnered with Tulsa community organizations to increase COVID-19 testing and address vaccine hesitancy. Through collaborations on federal grants, they’ve provided pilot funding to Tulsa scientists.

In the works are plans to build biomedical research infrastructure in organizations to include the Laureate Brain Institute, Oklahoma State University-Tulsa, the University of Tulsa and Tulsa-area American Indian tribes.

Through educational initiatives like the Sir Alexander Fleming Scholar program, OMRF trains promising Tulsa students for careers in medical research. The program is paying dividends with scientists like Dr. Caleb Lareau, a cancer researcher at Stanford University who got his start in the OMRF labs as a TU student. He later earned a doctorate at Harvard Medical School and is credited on four patents.

OMRF’s legacy demonstrates how Oklahoma can position itself as a leader in research critical to humanity’s future. We must capitalize on this opportunity and commit ourselves to invest in OMRF and programs like it.

The thoughtful Oklahomans who gathered 76 years ago showed us the way. With our further investments — whether large or small — OMRF’s scientists and researchers will bring fresh thinking to Alzheimer’s, drug addiction, lupus, ovarian cancer and other unmet medical needs.

As they make progress to solve what are seemingly intractable problems, these scientists will inspire the next generation of Oklahoma students. They will also bring healing and hope to Tulsans, Oklahomans, and many around the world.

Ross Swimmer is a donor to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation and board member. He is a partner in Native American Fund Advisors, a Tulsa-based investment firm, former Cherokee Nation principal chief and member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.

