High-speed internet is essential for Oklahoma residents and businesses, but estimates show that there are more than 155,000 households across the state without it.

For these members of our community, the transformative power of reliable and fast connectivity isn’t yet attainable. However, the hope of bridging this digital divide can soon be a reality, thanks to two key developments.

First, enhancements in home internet using advanced 5G wireless technology can now provide affordable, high-speed ways to connect. Wireless companies can deploy this technology quickly and efficiently using cell towers, as opposed to wired solutions that require the costly and time-consuming process of securing rights-of-way, digging up along highways, and deploying cables to each home or business.

One tower can connect hundreds of homes and businesses and deliver the speeds needed for seamless video conferencing, commerce, education, healthcare and streaming entertainment.

On Aug. 17, I was in Beggs in Okmulgee County where there are more than 6,000 unserved households, to demonstrate the effectiveness of this technology and how it can enhance connectivity for residents. Our local network teams used an existing 5G tower equipped with mmWave technology to connect a video call with 30 participants to showcase a practical use of this technology in action.

But the challenge is economics when trying to do this on a larger scale. Building and maintaining a new tower in rural parts of the state can cost twice as much as building one in an urban part, leading to the second key development.

The Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act provides $45 billion in federal funds to expand broadband internet to unserved and underserved areas of the U.S.

Experts calculate that Oklahoma could receive about $1 billion of that to subsidize infrastructure investments, like building cell towers, that improve both access and affordability to the benefits of a digital lifestyle.

And estimates show that using cell towers to connect homes can cost nearly 40% less than a wired solution and can be implemented in less time.

Most importantly, the digital divide isn’t just in the home. Mobile coverage in rural areas is also essential and can be improved using this same 5G technology.

Wireless connectivity ensures that people are connected at home, at work and virtually anywhere else. Investing a portion of infrastructure funds in high-quality, cost-effective, proven wireless technology will help retire both digital divides in Oklahoma for good.

We urge state officials to consider this solution as they determine how best to use the infrastructure funds to connect their residents.

Travis Toliver is the area vice president and general manager for UScellular in Oklahoma.