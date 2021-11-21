Column: Improving city-tribal relationships can bring great opportunities for Tulsa

In 1836, a group of Muscogee Indians arrived in Indian Territory after being forced from their ancestral homes in the Southeast.

Thousands had died on the journey, but those who survived carried the ashes from their former council fires. They placed these around a large oak tree near the Arkansas River and started a new council fire at this reborn town, which they called Talasi.

The city we now know as Tulsa is a descendant of that community. From this first arrival of refugees with hopes of a better future, Tulsa has been the destination for many diverse peoples.

However, the influence of our founders is still with us. We see it not only in the name of our city, but in the contributions of Native American government and business leaders, artists, health care professionals, and more that continue to this day.

In fact, our city sits at the intersection of three modern tribal nations, the Muscogee Nation, Osage Nation and Cherokee Nation. Each of these tribes has a unique history, culture, government and economic focus, but they share a commitment to advancing their people and being good partners to their neighbors throughout Tulsa and northeast Oklahoma.