Column: Imagine being the first class to start every tradition

May 27 will be a big day for me. It’s the date of my high school graduation.

Finally, after four long years, it seems the day has finally arrived. Not only am I graduating, but I am also graduating as valedictorian of my class.

Since freshman year, I knew that I wanted to be valedictorian. To finally achieve this goal is awesome. This isn’t the only accomplishment that should be noted, though. I, along with my peers, am part of the first graduating class of KIPP Tulsa University Preparatory High School.

This is not something the average high school student can say.

Each day that we came to school we set a precedent and standard to be upheld by the next class. My classmates and I were able to build the legacy that our school will stand on.

Almost every aspect of our school has our mark on it — from the uniform down to the discipline policies. Every characteristic was influenced by our presence. Because of this, we got to do things that no other class will ever do, and that’s something that makes our stories more special and unique.

I think I speak for the KIPP Tulsa University Prep class of 2022 when I say that, although we had some bumps along the way, it was fun being a part of the first graduating class.

Imagine every year of high school being something unordinary, even extraordinary. Imagine walking into each school year never knowing what to expect. Imagine being the first class to experience a senior trip.

Imagine being the first class to experience a senior decision day, announcing to the whole school the next steps you’re going to take.

Imagine being the first class to start the tradition of the honored Mr. and Mrs. KTUP, hosting the school’s first coronation.

Imagine also being the first class, and the first KIPP school, to start on a college campus. (Thank you, Oklahoma State University-Tulsa, for letting us have our freshman year on your campus.)

On May 27, we will be the first class to walk across the stage as KIPP Tulsa University Preparatory graduates.

Through this accomplishment, and many others, my classmates and I will make history. A portion of us will be attending college; some of us will be joining the military; and others will start professional careers.

I will be attending Langston University, where I will be studying corrections with a minor in sociology. My classmates and I are founders, history makers, and that is something we will never forget.

We will use these experiences to build on our gifts and live our dreams.

Amya Jamison will be attending Langston University with a full academic scholarship to study corrections.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.