Column: If You Care about Wildlife, Oppose Plastics Bans

In fact, were it not for the rapid development of the synthetic rubber industry and its contribution to the production of critical equipment, such as tanks, battleships, and telegraphs, the United States would likely have lost World War II. At the time, much of the world’s natural rubber tree supply was behind enemy lines in Southeast Asia.

Similarly, synthetic textiles like vinyl, nylon, acrylic fabrics, and polyester now supplement nature-derived materials like leather, cotton, silk, wool, and jute. Today, about 60% of the world’s textile needs are met with synthetic products, according to researcher Indur Goklany.

“Because of the widespread use of synthetic fibers,” he noted in a paper for the Cato Institute, “skins and furs are widely regarded as outmoded, unfashionable, and unnecessary. This may be partly responsible for the rebound of beavers and other wildlife.”

Even synthetic wood finishers — particularly polyurethane — reduce the need for farming and energy usage related to transportation from far-off places. The “renewable” and “natural” alternative requires special forests in India and Asia, where “lac bugs” secrete resins necessary to make shellac.