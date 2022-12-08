Column: How would health care fare if outcomes were treated the same as public schools?

What if our state and community leaders spoke and approached health care like they do public schools? I would imagine it would be something like this:

Oklahoma is in the midst of a systemic health crisis. I have confirmed this information by speaking with several random people here and there over the past few years.

If you doubt my evidence, take a few minutes to peruse the online United Health Foundation’s National Health Rankings for 2021.

According to this report, Oklahoma ranks No. 46 in the country for its poor health behaviors and outcomes. We are 45th in health behaviors, 41st for physical environment, 41st for health policy, 47th in clinical care and 44th in health outcomes.

Because of these abysmal health rankings, thousands of our citizens are dying each year due to preventable diseases, according to this report. That’s like a Boeing 757 fully loaded with Oklahomans plummeting to the Earth every month or two. You would think a disaster like this would get our attention, but it hasn’t.

What is perplexing is that it seems most of us are relatively happy with our own physicians and local hospitals. At the same time, we truly have no idea how terrible the health care system is for everyone else.

It is very clear from a cursory look at this report that Oklahoma’s doctors are not doing their jobs. Numbers don’t lie. Our state ranks in the bottom 10 in most health categories: obesity, diabetes, mental health, infant mortality, cardiovascular disease, cancer and premature deaths.

What are our physicians doing about this? Apparently, very little. Are they just being lazy and uncaring, knowing that their left-wing union bosses at the American Medical Association will protect them?

The real question is how much longer are we going to be satisfied with No. 46?

We need real health reform in Oklahoma … reform that serves patients rather than the medical bureaucracy bent on maintaining the status quo. We need a better way to hold our medical professionals and health care facilities accountable.

I have an idea. Why not use the same simple and straightforward system we use to rate Oklahoma’s public schools: the A-F Report Card?

If it works so well for public schools, I imagine it would be just as accurate for measuring health outcomes for doctors and medical facilities. Don’t you agree that parents and communities should know what medical offices are excelling and which ones need additional help?

Physicians could be evaluated on such items as the yearly changes in the weight, blood pressure,and cholesterol levels of their patients. Physicians and health care facilities who cannot demonstrate consistent growth in their patients’ health will be labeled as low-performing and required to set annual improvement goals.

Not only can the state track the health index of each citizen, but they can also track annual growth by subgroups. People in groups like “smokers,” “heavy drinkers,” “morbidly obese” and “couch-potatoes” will be expected to show greater growth than those in the healthy and fit subgroups. Our society simply can no longer subject these unhealthy people to the soft bigotry of low medical expectations.

With this system, we should also require doctors to address the issue of chronic missed appointments. If 10% of their patients do not make their scheduled screenings or physicals, the doctor is obviously the one who bears the blame. What are they doing to ensure their patients understand the value of a healthy lifestyle and routine medical care?

Of course, doctors serving a higher percentage of unhealthy patients will likely have lower scores, but that should make them work harder, right?

I suspect that some doctors will push back on the suggestion of greater accountability. They will try to make excuses and blame their patients for being overweight, missing appointments, having high blood pressure, being physically inactive, catching diseases, having accidents, smoking cigarettes, abusing drugs or ignoring medical advice. They are just passing the buck to avoid accountability.

That’s what career doctors do.

The bottom line is the status quo is not working for many of our citizens. This commitment to transparency, accountability, and rigor will produce real health reform and ensure we do not lose another generation of Oklahoma patients to medical mediocrity.

Annual A-F grades are the cure for underperforming doctors and medical facilities. Why didn’t someone think of this sooner?

Remember this as public schools get labeled in the next few weeks with this so-called accountability.

Rob Miller has been superintendent of the Bixby school district since 2018 and previously served in school administration at Jenks and Sand Springs schools.