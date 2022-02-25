Column: How we deal with Ukraine today will mold how the U.S. will become in the future

The current tragedy in Ukraine is a fateful reminder of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s World War II proclamation on alliances: “There is only one thing worse than fighting with allies and that is fighting without them.”

While true, there might be a more serious “worse”—to be unable to fight without them. At times, great and independent nations and people must be able to stand alone, fight alone, if it’s in their interests.

The U.S. has partnered numerous alliances to promote world peace and prosperity. Now, we and our alliances seem incapable or unwilling to promote and defend the interests of democracy, freedom and independence for ourselves and others.

An accurate quote on this comes from former British Prime Minister Henry Palmerstone in 1848: “We have no eternal allies, and we have no perpetual enemies. Our interests are eternal and perpetual, and those interests it is our duty to follow.”

In the aftermath of World War II, former adversaries became our allies and former foes became our friends. NATO was created to promote peace and stability in Europe as a defense against Soviet communism and expansion on the continent.