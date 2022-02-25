Column: How we deal with Ukraine today will mold how the U.S. will become in the future

The current tragedy in Ukraine is a fateful reminder of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s World War II proclamation on alliances: “There is only one thing worse than fighting with allies and that is fighting without them.”
While true, there might be a more serious “worse”—to be unable to fight without them. At times, great and independent nations and people must be able to stand alone, fight alone, if it’s in their interests.
The U.S. has partnered numerous alliances to promote world peace and prosperity. Now, we and our alliances seem incapable or unwilling to promote and defend the interests of democracy, freedom and independence for ourselves and others.
An accurate quote on this comes from former British Prime Minister Henry Palmerstone in 1848: “We have no eternal allies, and we have no perpetual enemies. Our interests are eternal and perpetual, and those interests it is our duty to follow.”
In the aftermath of World War II, former adversaries became our allies and former foes became our friends. NATO was created to promote peace and stability in Europe as a defense against Soviet communism and expansion on the continent.
NATO’s fundamental goal is to safeguard the Allies’ freedom and security by political and military means as an expression of its common democratic values. Today, do we and NATO have the political will and military capabilities to defend democratic Ukraine?
We’re relying on Ukraine to strongly resist the Russian invasion, but eventually it will need help from democratic nations. They alone are unable to defend democracy.
Decades after NATO, American reproachment with China was initiated to begin the normalization of relations. Our initial intent was China would become an ally to counter the communist influence and policies of the Soviets.
In time, the U.S. contributed significantly to the industrial, economic, technological and financial successes of China. Instead of becoming a partner with the U.S., China became a competitor.
Eventually, two World War II allies, Russia and China, became adversaries to our international influence and prestige. They are now forming a communist alliance to diminish and replace the role of the U.S. and democracy in the international community.
China is a powerful force in Asia, and Russia is pursuing a similar status in Europe. Both are funding and increasing their militaries and economic capabilities at ever increasing levels. Meanwhile, NATO members and the U.S. are underfunding their security forces.
Today, the U.S. forces are a good military with loyal and respected troops. But are we a great military capable of deterring an aggressive China or Russia—or worse, the two aligned against us?
It’s a challenging question: Is Ukraine worth a World War III or similar catastrophe? It was asked before about Poland, Czechoslovakia, Austria, Norway and numerous countries in Europe and in Southeast Asia and Pacific Island nations.
We thought freedom was worth it then, but do we have the political will, public support and military capabilities to act with such conviction today?
China’s expanding its influence into Hong Kong, Taiwan and throughout Asia and the Western Pacific. Russia is invading multiple European sovereign nations, with more likely to come.
We impose sanctions, but force might eventually be needed. We appease, but we must never compromise democracy.
Diplomatic resolutions and deterrence must be aggressively pursued. Should they fail, we must be willing to pursue freedom and peace even more firmly.
Acting firmly has the potential for severe consequences, sacrifices and bloodshed. But failing to act portends the failure of democracy, freedom and the independence of free people.
Years ago, President John Kennedy announced: “We shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and success of liberty.”
Is this who we are today, too? Or are Kennedy’s words mere rhetoric?
Is Ukraine worth the price? Is the fight for democracy worth the burden to preserve it?
Is the U.S. and its glorious experiment with democracy in its twilight? Or is today a new dawn and opportunity and responsibility for us to continue to pay the price and bear the burden for the success and survival of liberty?
Once again, “These are the times that try men’s (and women’s) souls.” Maybe more than the future of Ukraine is in jeopardy? Maybe the future of America and democracy is in jeopardy, too?
John Admire is a retired U.S. Marine Corps major general who lives in Tulsa and is a former member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.